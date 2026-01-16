ETV Bharat / international

India, US And UK Issue Advisories For Their Citizens In Israel In View Of 'Regional Tensions'

New Delhi: In view of the evolving situation in Israel, the embassies of India, UK and the US have issued advisories for their nationals urging them to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel to the nation.

Indian nationals in Israel have been advised to stay alert and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the local authorities.

The Indian Embassy, in its advisory issued on Thursday, stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command."

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel," the Embassy advised.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392 E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the advisory added.