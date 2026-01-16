India, US And UK Issue Advisories For Their Citizens In Israel In View Of 'Regional Tensions'
The embassies of India, UK and the US have issued advisories for their nationals in Israel urging them to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST
New Delhi: In view of the evolving situation in Israel, the embassies of India, UK and the US have issued advisories for their nationals urging them to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel to the nation.
Indian nationals in Israel have been advised to stay alert and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the local authorities.
The Indian Embassy, in its advisory issued on Thursday, stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command."
"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel," the Embassy advised.
"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392 E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the advisory added.
The Indian embassy has been constantly working on updating the database of Indian nationals and also reaching out to them to register with the embassy during the last few years. The Covid-19 pandemic and then the outbreak of war saw the mission reaching out to its nationals whose numbers have recently grown to more than 40,000.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a fresh security alert advising American citizens that "given the ongoing regional tensions", they should "review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families".
The UK Foreign Office also issued a new travel advisory for Israel, warning British citizens to avoid visiting the country for "all but essential travel".
The UK advisory stated, "There is a heightened risk of regional tension. Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts."
