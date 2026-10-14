ETV Bharat / international

India Urges UN Human Rights Mechanisms To Avoid Politicisation, Selectivity

United Nations: India has urged UN human rights mechanisms to avoid “politicisation" and respect cultural and historical contexts, asserting that New Delhi is committed to advancing human rights for all without selectivity and double standards.

First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, Anuj Swarup, delivered India’s statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee on Agenda Item ‘Report of the Human Rights Council’ on Monday.

Swarup said India will continue to work with the UN Human Rights High Commissioner and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in a “spirit of trust and partnership, as we remain committed to advancing human rights for all without selectivity and double standards”.

“We hope that the UN human rights mechanisms will rise above politicisation and selectivity, respecting cultural and historical context, so that these bodies remain an impartial moral compass for the world,” he said.

India’s remarks came days after it termed the Office of the High Commissioner’s remarks on protests in the national capital “unwarranted” and “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs.

Last week, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had expressed concern over “reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi.”

Swarup said India's approach to human rights is rooted in its civilizational ethos of pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

“As a member of the Human Rights Council, India has engaged constructively in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation,” he said, adding that as the world's largest democracy, India is committed to ensuring dignity for every citizen.

He highlighted that over 250 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the last decade, with the country's social protection system reaching over one billion people, with free food grains for 800 million citizens, free health cover for 600 million citizens, and 320 million bank accounts for women, reflecting India’s people-centric development model.

“India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights for all, and working with all members to make the Council an effective, objective, and credible body,” he said.