ETV Bharat / international

India Underscores Unflinching Commitment To UN Peacekeeping As World Marks International Peacekeepers Day

United Nations: India underlined its "unflinching commitment" to UN peacekeeping as it paid homage at a solemn ceremony here to peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The permanent missions of India and Austria to the United Nations organised a solemn event on Friday on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers to pay tributes to the supreme sacrifice of the fallen peacekeepers.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted that "Blue Helmets continue to be the face of the UN in crisis spots in different parts of the world".

"Salute the UN Peacekeepers whose tireless efforts in the most dangerous settings bring peace and stability around the world. India has an unflinching commitment to UN Peacekeeping and it will continue its efforts towards this noble goal," Parvathaneni said.

A post by the Indian mission on X said the solemn event paid tributes to more than 4,000 brave men and women, uniformed and civilian peacekeepers, who laid down their lives for peace.

India, among the largest troop-contributing countries, has deployed nearly three lakh troops in more than 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions since 1948. About 184 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice in defence of international peace and security, the Indian mission said.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is marked annually on May 29, a date selected for the commemoration since it was the day in 1948 when the Security Council established the first UN peacekeeping operation, the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation in the Middle East.

The UN Headquarters in New York will observe the Day on June 5, when Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour the men and women who served in UN peacekeeping and lost their lives in the cause of peace. He will then present the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal posthumously to 68 military, police and civilian peacekeepers, who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, including 59 who died last year.