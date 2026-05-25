ETV Bharat / international

India-UK Healthcare Scholarships Open For 2026-27 Intake

London: An India-UK education collaboration in the healthcare and innovation sphere launched its latest round of scholarships for Indian students to pursue higher studies at King's College London.

Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Hinduja Group conglomerate, had struck its partnership with one of the UK's leading universities two years ago with a vision to improve healthcare outcomes in both countries.

As part of the tie-up, scholarships are offered to students domiciled in India to pursue full four-year PhD studentships in healthcare technologies at the School of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Sciences and one-year MSc MedTech Innovation and Entrepreneurship at King’s College London.

"Guided by our philosophy of 'Act Local, Think Global', we believe investing in future-ready talent is essential to building resilient healthcare systems in India that are aligned with global standards, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," said Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Foundation.

"Through this partnership, we aim to enable Indian students to access global expertise. The focus is on strengthening India's capabilities in healthcare and expanding the scope of knowledge and research linked to India. Over the long term, the objective is to advance India's role in the global healthcare landscape," he said.

While three PhD and two MSc "Hinduja Scholars" started their studies at King's College London in October last year, one PhD scholar joined in February 2026. Applications are now open for four PhDs and five MSc scholarships for the coming 2026-2027 academic year, starting in October.

“The Hinduja Scholarship is available to offer holders of the MSc MedTech Innovation & Entrepreneurship who are domiciled in India. It provides either partial or full tuition coverage," said King's College London.