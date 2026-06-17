ETV Bharat / international

India-UK Free Trade Pact To Come Into Force On July 15

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement will come into force on July 15 this year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked on July 24 last year.

"In a major stride for India's global economic engagement, India and the United Kingdom today announced that the CETA will enter into force on 15th July 2026," the ministry said in a statement.