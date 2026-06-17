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India-UK Free Trade Pact To Come Into Force On July 15

The ministry said that the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will also come into effect on July 15

INDIA UK FREE TRADE PACT
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST

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New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement will come into force on July 15 this year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked on July 24 last year.

"In a major stride for India's global economic engagement, India and the United Kingdom today announced that the CETA will enter into force on 15th July 2026," the ministry said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the Agreement on Social Security -- referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) -- will also come into effect on July 15, it said.

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INDIA UK TRADE AGREEMENT
INDIA UK CETA
INDIA UK FREE TRADE PACT

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