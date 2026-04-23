ETV Bharat / international

India 'Tough Nut To Crack', Says USTR Greer As Negotiators Wrap Up Trade Talks Round

Washington: India is a "tough nut to crack", US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said here as a delegation from New Delhi wrapped up negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement with Washington.

The 12-member delegation, led by Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, held talks on the fine print of the trade deal with the US team led by Brendan Lynch, Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia. The three-day talks concluded on Wednesday.

“India is a tough nut to crack... they've protected their agricultural markets for a very long time,” Greer told the Committee on Ways and Means of the US Congress on Wednesday.

"As part of this deal, they want to protect a lot of that. There are things, though, where I think we can find mutual agreement. DDGs (distillers dried grains) is a good example of this,” he said.

Greer was responding to questions by lawmakers on exports of DDGs, which are used as high-protein livestock feed, soybean meal and ethanol. The USTR said the US negotiators were discussing specific issues, such as DDGs, with their counterparts from India.