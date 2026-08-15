India To Send Senior Diplomat To Palestine To Reinforce "Friendly Ties" As India-Israel Ties Continue To Grow
The visit takes place a month after India announced it would set up a speciality hospital in the West Bank
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India is sending a senior diplomat to Palestine to reinforce "friendly ties" in the backdrop of ongoing international efforts to end the Gaza conflict.
Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, would pay an official visit to Palestine, along with Egypt and Lebanon, from August 16-21.
The visit is taking place a month after India announced that it would set up a speciality hospital in the West Bank, an artificial limb fitment centre for Palestinians and a vocational training institute.
India had also said it would continue an annual $5 million financial commitment to UNRWA.
India has repeatedly reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine exist in peace side by side with recognised borders, consistent with international law.
India has also backed Palestine's bid for United Nations membership even as ties with Israel have remained strong and deep.
The visit takes place in the backdrop of an effort by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict.
The US has pushed for a peace plan which includes the phased disarmament of Hamas and a corresponding withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The entire process would be overseen by an international body called the Board of Peace but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the plan, saying Hamas has to disarm first.
Israel has faced increasing international criticism, with a June 2026 UN Commission of Inquiry report stating that Israeli forces had targeted Palestinian children, amounting to war crimes and genocide in Gaza.
Within India, the Congress has accused the government of departing from India's traditional West Asian policy of balancing Israel and Palestine.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in an Op-Ed piece in June had questioned what she called the government's "silence" on Gaza. She had said in the piece that India had prioritised India's ties with Israel over its historical position on Palestinian rights.
The BJP had responded by accusing the Congress party of "vote bank politics" and selective outrage.
Even as India has rolled out an outreach to Palestine, ties between India and Israel have continued to deepen.
The two countries have a Special Strategic Partnership with close cooperation in defence, counter terrorism and intelligence sharing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained in close contact with Mr Netanyahu, with the two leaders last speaking on August 6 when they reviewed bilateral ties and the developments in West Asia.
Even as he has faced criticism internationally for Israeli action in Gaza and Lebanon, Netanyahu has continued to highlight ties with India.
In fact, US vice-president J.D. Vance in July called the US, Israel's “only powerful ally” left in the world amid growing global criticism over its military action in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded there.
Netanyahu, in response to Vance, had retorted that while Trump remains Israel’s “greatest friend,” Israel also has"some other friends, like a small country called India."