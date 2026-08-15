ETV Bharat / international

India To Send Senior Diplomat To Palestine To Reinforce "Friendly Ties" As India-Israel Ties Continue To Grow

A view of Palestine Embassy in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India is sending a senior diplomat to Palestine to reinforce "friendly ties" in the backdrop of ongoing international efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, would pay an official visit to Palestine, along with Egypt and Lebanon, from August 16-21.

The visit is taking place a month after India announced that it would set up a speciality hospital in the West Bank, an artificial limb fitment centre for Palestinians and a vocational training institute.

India had also said it would continue an annual $5 million financial commitment to UNRWA.

India has repeatedly reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine exist in peace side by side with recognised borders, consistent with international law.

India has also backed Palestine's bid for United Nations membership even as ties with Israel have remained strong and deep.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of an effort by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict.

The US has pushed for a peace plan which includes the phased disarmament of Hamas and a corresponding withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The entire process would be overseen by an international body called the Board of Peace but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the plan, saying Hamas has to disarm first.

Israel has faced increasing international criticism, with a June 2026 UN Commission of Inquiry report stating that Israeli forces had targeted Palestinian children, amounting to war crimes and genocide in Gaza.