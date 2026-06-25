ETV Bharat / international

India To Resume Tourist Visas For Bangladesh Nationals From Sunday: High Commissioner Trivedi

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday announced that tourist visas for Bangladesh nationals will resume on June 28 from five visa centres, including Dhaka. The development comes after the High Commission of India was forced to scale down visa operations two years ago.

"I am very happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa applications for tourist visas, which can be submitted from Sunday, 28th June 2026. We will continue to facilitate medical visas on urgent visas on humanitarian consideration and grounds," he said at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park.

He said that the visas will be issued from five centres - Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna - across the country and will be further expanded in the future.

"We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our sovereign nations," Trivedi said. Trivedi, the newly appointed Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, earlier today presented his credentials to the Bangladeshi President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, at the presidential palace, Bangabhaban.

He was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a ceremony, including a guard of honour. Shahabuddin welcomed the new Indian High Commissioner to the country and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of bilateral ties during his tenure.