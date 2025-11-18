ETV Bharat / international

India To Host Global Big Cats Summit In 2026: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Showcasing India’s global leadership in big cat conservation, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, announced that the country will host the 'Global Big Cats Summit' in 2026 in New Delhi.

The Minister announced this while addressing the High-Level Ministerial Segment on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) at UNFCCC COP30 in Brazil's Belem and called for renewed global cooperation to protect big cat species and their habitats as part of integrated climate and biodiversity action.

Emphasising that ecological challenges today are deeply interconnected and require linked solutions, Yadav asserted that big cats are apex predators, regulators of ecological balance, and sentinels of ecosystem health.

“Where big cats thrive, forests are healthier, grasslands regenerate, water systems function, and carbon is stored efficiently in living landscapes," he said. The Minister stated that declines in big cat populations lead to destabilised ecosystems, weakened resilience to climate change, and loss of natural carbon sinks.

Highlighting ‘Big Cat Landscapes’ as ‘Nature-Based Climate Solutions’, Yadav called for nature-based climate action to be central in future NDCs. “What we often call ‘wildlife conservation’ is, in fact, climate action in its most natural form. Conserving big cat landscapes directly strengthens carbon sequestration, watershed protection, disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, and sustainable livelihoods," he said.

The Minister also mentioned IBCA’s potential to support countries through technical assistance, standardised tools, capacity building, south–south cooperation, and mobilisation of blended finance and biodiversity-carbon credit mechanisms. Yadav also highlighted India’s role as home to five of the world’s seven big cat species and outlined the country’s major conservation successes.