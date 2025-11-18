India To Host Global Big Cats Summit In 2026: Bhupender Yadav
The minister announced this while addressing the High-Level Ministerial Segment on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) at UNFCCC COP30 in Brazil's Belem.
November 18, 2025
New Delhi: Showcasing India’s global leadership in big cat conservation, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, announced that the country will host the 'Global Big Cats Summit' in 2026 in New Delhi.
The Minister announced this while addressing the High-Level Ministerial Segment on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) at UNFCCC COP30 in Brazil's Belem and called for renewed global cooperation to protect big cat species and their habitats as part of integrated climate and biodiversity action.
Emphasising that ecological challenges today are deeply interconnected and require linked solutions, Yadav asserted that big cats are apex predators, regulators of ecological balance, and sentinels of ecosystem health.
“Where big cats thrive, forests are healthier, grasslands regenerate, water systems function, and carbon is stored efficiently in living landscapes," he said. The Minister stated that declines in big cat populations lead to destabilised ecosystems, weakened resilience to climate change, and loss of natural carbon sinks.
Highlighting ‘Big Cat Landscapes’ as ‘Nature-Based Climate Solutions’, Yadav called for nature-based climate action to be central in future NDCs. “What we often call ‘wildlife conservation’ is, in fact, climate action in its most natural form. Conserving big cat landscapes directly strengthens carbon sequestration, watershed protection, disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, and sustainable livelihoods," he said.
The Minister also mentioned IBCA’s potential to support countries through technical assistance, standardised tools, capacity building, south–south cooperation, and mobilisation of blended finance and biodiversity-carbon credit mechanisms. Yadav also highlighted India’s role as home to five of the world’s seven big cat species and outlined the country’s major conservation successes.
“India doubled its tiger population ahead of the target timeline, and our Asiatic lion population continues to grow well”, the Minister said. Yadav noted that India has built one of the world’s most comprehensive wildlife databases through nationwide population assessments of tigers, lions, leopards, and snow leopards, while expanding protected areas, securing corridors, and partnering with local communities for conservation and eco-based livelihoods.
On expanding the membership of the IBCA, he noted that it is a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, based on the philosophy ‘One Earth, One World, One Future’. He disclosed that 17 countries are formally associated with IBCA, with over 30 more expressing willingness to join.
He emphasised that India’s ambition is to bring all big cat range countries and all nations valuing biodiversity and climate security into the Alliance. "The Government of India would be hosting a ‘Global Big Cats Summit’ in New Delhi in 2026. I invite all range countries to share their experiences and strategies to save big cats and their habitats," Yadav said.
He called upon all nations to join IBCA and strengthen global conservation partnerships. Calling for global cooperation, Yadav stated that the world stands at a moment of ecological realignment that requires unity and collaboration.
“We must collaborate, not compete. We must find strength not in isolation, but in solidarity”, the Minister said. Yadav added, "Protecting big cats is protecting our shared planet. Protecting big cats is protecting our future."
