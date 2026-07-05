ETV Bharat / international

India To Chair 9th UN Intergovernmental Group Of Experts Session On Consumer Protection In Geneva

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare will preside over the deliberations as consumer protection session is organised by UNCTAD ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: India will chair the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Consumer Protection Law and Policy, to be held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva this week, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

The session is organised by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and will bring together member states, international organisations, consumer protection authorities, academics, and other stakeholders to discuss emerging issues in the field, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.

The Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE), set up under the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection, is the principal intergovernmental platform for dialogue and cooperation on consumer protection law and policy, according to the ministry.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, will preside over the three days of deliberations from July 6 to 8 and steer discussions among member states on key global priorities in consumer protection, it added.

Among the highlights of the session, the ministry said, will be the launch of the United Nations Principles for Consumer Product Safety, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2025.

A high-level fireside chat titled "Why the Principles Matter" will also be held, with India among the participants, it said.

Other items on the agenda, as listed by the ministry, include the implementation of the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection (UNGCP) by member states and discussions on consumer information and education, sustainable consumption, enforcement of consumer protection laws in global markets, and cross-border consumer disputes.