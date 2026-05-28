ETV Bharat / international

India To Build 14 Schools In Nepal’s Earthquake-Hit Districts

The Central Level Project Implementation Unit-Education under Nepal's Ministry of Education and Sports has signed agreements for the construction of 14 schools across eight districts of Nepal under a Government of India grant of Nepali Rupees 560.2 million, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Kathmandu: India has pledged Nepali Rupees 560.2 million for the construction of 14 schools in eight earthquake-affected districts of Nepal, reaffirming its commitment to the Himalayan nation's post-disaster reconstruction and socio-economic development.

The schools will be built in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kathmandu, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchok districts - regions which bore the maximum brunt of earthquakes in the country over the last several years. The country witnessed its worst earthquake in 2015, which killed nearly 9,000 people.

The schools will be constructed as per the Government of Nepal's norms for earthquake-resilient reconstruction. The infrastructure will include academic blocks, classrooms with furniture, and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, the statement said.

This is not the first time India has undertaken such an initiative. As many as 70 schools across eight districts and the Tribhuvan University Central Library in Kathmandu were completed and handed over to the Nepal government in January 2024 under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

The Indian government has said it remains committed to continuing its collaboration with Nepal and its agencies for the socio-economic development of the Himalayan nation, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects.