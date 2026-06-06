ETV Bharat / international

India To Account For Half Of Global Oil Demand Growth Over Next Decade: Rosneft CEO

St Petersburg: Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has said India will account for about half of the global increase in oil demand over the next decade, Russian media reported. Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin said India occupied a "special place" in the global oil market, the state-run TASS news agency reported Saturday.

"Over the next 10 years, this country will account for about half of the global increase in oil demand," TASS quoted Sechin as saying.

Sechin cited International Energy Agency estimates projecting that India's oil consumption would reach nearly eight million barrels per day by 2035, representing growth of 44 per cent, while global demand overall would increase by about five per cent.

The Rosneft chief also said Russian oil supplies had generated economic benefits for India and China since April 2022. According to TASS, Sechin said the cumulative value of those benefits had exceeded USD 40 billion.

He also said Russia's economic partnership with India and China helped ensure stable energy supplies and argued that Russia could not be excluded from global supply chains.