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India Thanks Portugal For Cooperation In Extradition Of Wanted Narco-Terrorist Iqbal Singh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials escort alleged Hizbul Mujahideen-linked narco-terror accused Iqbal Singh alias Shera while leaving Patiala House Court after he was granted two-day transit remand following his extradition from Portugal, in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 ( IANS )

Lisbon: India has thanked the Portuguese government and its agencies for their support and cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Singh after successfully securing his extradition from Portugal.

He was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, to where he had absconded in 2020. "The Embassy of India in Lisbon thanks the Portuguese authorities for their support and cooperation in the extradition of Iqbal Singh to India," the Embassy of India in Lisbon posted on X on Wednesday.

In an official statement issued from Lisbon, the embassy said that the government of India has successfully extradited Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. Singh is accused of several serious offences, including drug trafficking and terror financing. He would now be subject to trial in India.

"The Government of India thanks the Government of Portugal and its agencies for their co-operation and support in the successful extradition of Iqbal Singh to India," it said.