COP31: India, Sweden Launch LeadIT 3.0 To Accelerate Low-carbon Industrial Transition
India's Environment Minister said that from 2027 to 2030, LeadIT 3.0 will shift focus from establishing partnerships to scaling projects, mobilising capital and delivering results.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced the launch of the third phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 3.0) at the Industry Leaders’ Roundtable during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where Brazil joined LeadIT as its newest country member.
The roundtable was co-chaired by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Helena Dyrssen, State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Sweden. Also present on the occasion was Selwin Hart, Special Advisor and Assistant Secretary-General, UN Climate Action.
With COP31 in its final week of negotiations, India called for stronger international cooperation on climate change, pointing out that it faces key challenges due to various issues, including geopolitical conflicts and competing development priorities. New Delhi said these challenges make cooperation more important, particularly in industry, where emissions are hard to abate.
Addressed the Leadership Group for Industry Transition at the LeadIT Industry Leaders Roundtable on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. LEADIT’s membership has grown to 20 countries and 33 companies. I am delighted to welcome Brazil as our newest country member. This strengthens the Global South’s voice and creates further opportunities for South-South cooperation. From 2027 to 2030, LeadIT 3.0 will also focus on establishing partnerships to scaling projects, mobilising capital and delivering results. Steel, cement and transport will remain core sectors, while the platform remains open to new sectors and technologies. Our focus will be to move from feasibility studies to pilots, demonstration and replication, while connecting technology providers with industrial demand. Glad to note India's achievements under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji were given a round of applause at the session and the country's commitment was termed as a guiding light for other Nations in the fight against climate change. 🔗 https://t.co/axbywzsLwz— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 17, 2026
What is LeadIT
LeadIT is a global public-key initiative launched jointly by India and Sweden in September 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit. It is the first high-level international platform focused on achieving net-zero carbon emissions in heavy, energy-intensive industries by 2050.
LeadIT is supported by the World Economic Forum and hosted by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) as its secretariat. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, a new phase of work was launched with a focus on implementing decarbonization solutions.
From Establishing Partnerships To Scaling Projects
Speaking at the LeadIT Roundtable, Bhupender Yadav, on behalf of the Government of India and as co-chair of LeadIT, said that global cooperation on climate action is facing significant challenges, including geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy markets, energy insecurity, and competing development priorities.
"These challenges make cooperation more important, particularly in industry, where emissions are hard to abate, and competitiveness, jobs, and national security are closely linked," he said.
Stating that India carries the dual responsibility of lifting millions out of poverty, expanding energy access, creating jobs, and building infrastructure, the Minister said that while pursuing a sustainable, low-carbon future, India believes these objectives must advance together. He highlighted that India has demonstrated strong climate leadership by achieving key targets of its first Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ahead of 2030.
"Under our enhanced NDC, we have achieved a 37.38 per cent reduction in emissions intensity between 2005 and 2022 and reached 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity five years ahead of the target. Our additional forest carbon sink has also reached approximately 2.44 billion tons of CO2 equivalent, bringing us closer to our 2030 target," he said.
The Minister outlined that international partnerships are essential to translating this ambition into practical outcomes. Referring to LeadIT, he said that led by India and Sweden in 2019, this platform provides a way for governments and industry to work together on transitioning hard-to-abate sectors.
"In its second phase, LeadIT moved from dialogue to delivery, facilitating business-to-business partnerships under the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership. Eleven pre-pilot projects in steel and cement are being supported. The partnership has also expanded into low-carbon heavy-duty transport. These projects cover hydrogen-based ironmaking, electrification of industrial heat, carbon capture and utilisation, clinker substitution, industry circularity, and the use of artificial intelligence to reduce cement demand," Yadav said.
He said LeadIT supported South Africa's investment plan under the Climate Investment Funds and Ethiopia's public-private engagement on low-carbon cement. Yadav said its green steel and green cement technology trackers, alongside study tours and workshops, have also supported knowledge sharing and capacity building.
"Our membership has grown to 20 countries and 33 companies. I am delighted to announce and welcome Brazil as our newest country. This strengthens the Global South's voice and creates further opportunities for South-South cooperation," he said.
"From 2027 to 2030, LeadIT 3.0 will shift its emphasis from establishing partnerships to scaling projects, mobilising capital and delivering results. Steel, cement and transport will remain core sectors, while the platform remains open to new sectors and technologies. Three priorities will guide this phase: first, technology development and diffusion through industrial projects; second, capital mobilisation and de-risking to connect projects with investment and finance support, including on carbon markets and workforce transition," the Minister said.
Citing the third priority, he said our focus will be to move from feasibility studies to pilots, demonstration, and replication while connecting technology providers with industrial demand. He called upon participating countries and companies to join in turning industrial transition commitments into action.
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