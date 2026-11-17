ETV Bharat / international

COP31: India, Sweden Launch LeadIT 3.0 To Accelerate Low-carbon Industrial Transition

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav Speaking at the LeadIT (Leadership Group for Industry Transition) Industry Leaders Roundtable at COP31. ( X@byadavbjp )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced the launch of the third phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 3.0) at the Industry Leaders’ Roundtable during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where Brazil joined LeadIT as its newest country member.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Helena Dyrssen, State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Sweden. Also present on the occasion was Selwin Hart, Special Advisor and Assistant Secretary-General, UN Climate Action.

With COP31 in its final week of negotiations, India called for stronger international cooperation on climate change, pointing out that it faces key challenges due to various issues, including geopolitical conflicts and competing development priorities. New Delhi said these challenges make cooperation more important, particularly in industry, where emissions are hard to abate. What is LeadIT LeadIT is a global public-key initiative launched jointly by India and Sweden in September 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit. It is the first high-level international platform focused on achieving net-zero carbon emissions in heavy, energy-intensive industries by 2050. LeadIT is supported by the World Economic Forum and hosted by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) as its secretariat. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, a new phase of work was launched with a focus on implementing decarbonization solutions. From Establishing Partnerships To Scaling Projects Speaking at the LeadIT Roundtable, Bhupender Yadav, on behalf of the Government of India and as co-chair of LeadIT, said that global cooperation on climate action is facing significant challenges, including geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy markets, energy insecurity, and competing development priorities. "These challenges make cooperation more important, particularly in industry, where emissions are hard to abate, and competitiveness, jobs, and national security are closely linked," he said. Stating that India carries the dual responsibility of lifting millions out of poverty, expanding energy access, creating jobs, and building infrastructure, the Minister said that while pursuing a sustainable, low-carbon future, India believes these objectives must advance together. He highlighted that India has demonstrated strong climate leadership by achieving key targets of its first Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ahead of 2030.