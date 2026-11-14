ETV Bharat / international

India Supports UNGA Resolution On Permanent Sovereignty Of Palestinian People

The flag of the United Nations flies during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. ( AP )

United Nations: India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly draft resolution that reaffirms the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources and demands that Israel cease the exploitation and damage of these resources.

The 193-Member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday in favour of the resolution ‘Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources’ proposed by Uruguay.

India voted in favour of the resolution along with 150 other UN Member States, while Israel and the US were among the seven nations that voted against the draft, which got 11 abstentions.

The resolution reaffirmed the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, including land, water and energy resources.

It demanded that Israel “cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

It stressed that the wall and settlements being constructed by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem, are contrary to international law and seriously deprive the Palestinian people of their natural resources.

It also called for full compliance with the legal obligations affirmed in the July 2004 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and relevant UN resolutions.