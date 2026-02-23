ETV Bharat / international

India Strongly Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes On Afghan Territory

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to media queries regarding Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, said on Sunday that India strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory, which resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

The spokesperson in an official statement said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan." Jaiswal further said that it was another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures."

The statement said," It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures." Emphasising the reiteration of support of India towards Afghanistan's sovereignty, Jaiswal said," India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence." Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul in response to what it described as Pakistani "army attacks" on Afghanistan's eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.

In a post on X, the Ministry said the envoy was called in following strikes that it alleged resulted in "dozens" of casualties. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA summoned the Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul," the statement said.