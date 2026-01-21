ETV Bharat / international

India 'Stopped' Buying Oil From Russia, Claims US Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, holds a speech at the USA House during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Davos: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has claimed that India has "stopped" buying oil from Russia after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries purchasing oil from Moscow.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil. Speaking with Fox Business, Bessent said, “India started buying Russian oil after the (Ukraine) conflict began, but President Trump put a 25 per cent tariff on them, and India has geared down and has stopped buying Russian oil.”

India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest.

A bill introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham has proposed a 500 per cent tariff on secondary purchase and reselling of Russian oil. The proposal has near-unanimous backing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.