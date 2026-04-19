India-South Korea Ties Set For Tech And Maritime Reset As Lee Jae Myung Arrives
From chips to shipyards, the South Korean President’s visit underscores how economic security now drives India–South Korea strategic cooperation in a volatile Indo-Pacific
Published : April 19, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when the Indo-Pacific is being reshaped by supply-chain anxieties, maritime tensions, and intensifying US-China rivalry, the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to India from April 19 to 21 signals more than routine diplomacy.
Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lee’s first trip to New Delhi reflects a deeper strategic calculation in Seoul and New Delhi alike: that middle powers must now build tighter economic and technological partnerships to navigate an increasingly uncertain regional order.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the visit, President Lee will hold discussions with Modi on Monday on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, people-to-people connect and cultural exchanges. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
“India and the ROK (Republic of Korea) share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law,” the statement further reads. “The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest.”
President Lee’s first trip to New Delhi is more than ceremonial diplomacy – it is a signal that Seoul is recalibrating its partnerships beyond the traditional US–China axis and seeking deeper alignment with fellow middle powers such as India. His agenda - shipbuilding, trade and investment, AI, semiconductors, critical technologies, and people-to-people ties – maps neatly onto the sectors where both countries are attempting to de-risk supply chains, scale advanced manufacturing, and build technological resilience.
The visit unfolds amid three intersecting geopolitical pressures: intensifying US-China rivalry that is forcing Asian economies to hedge and diversify; supply-chain securitisation in semiconductors, electronics, and critical minerals; and maritime and security churn across the Indo-Pacific, from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.
For Seoul, India represents a large market, a trusted democracy, and a strategic geography astride key sea lanes. For New Delhi, South Korea brings capital, technology depth, and proven industrial capacity in sectors India is prioritising under its manufacturing push.
Modi and Lee met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, in June last year and agreed to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. Then again, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in November 2025 in South Africa, Modi met Lee, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India–South Korea Special Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation across trade, investment and advanced technologies.
India and South Korea elevated ties to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2015. What President Lee’s visit is expected to do is update that framework for the technology age.
South Korea is home to global semiconductor and electronics champions such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. India, meanwhile, is rolling out incentives to build a domestic chip ecosystem and attract fabrication, packaging, and design investments. Cooperation here is not only commercial; it is strategic, as countries seek to prevent overdependence on a single geography for advanced chips.
Similarly, collaboration in AI, critical and emerging technologies, and advanced manufacturing reflects a shared understanding that economic security is now inseparable from national security.
One of the more understated but significant agenda items is shipbuilding. South Korea is among the world’s most advanced shipbuilding nations. India is seeking to expand its own shipbuilding capacity for both commercial and naval purposes.
A significant milestone in recent India–South Korea shipbuilding cooperation has been the series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between major industry players.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Cochin Shipyard Limited signed a comprehensive MoU last year to deepen cooperation in ship design, productivity enhancement, and workforce training. This agreement lays the groundwork for long-term collaboration and joint exploration of shipbuilding opportunities in both Indian and global markets.
A strategic partnership between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) - part of the HD Hyundai group - and Cochin Shipyard further reinforced this industrial linkage, focusing on productivity improvements and joint engagement across a broad range of vessel types.
These deals reflect a shift from opportunistic business interactions to structural industrial partnerships that can help India upgrade its shipbuilding capabilities using South Korean technology and management practices.
Seoul’s outreach to New Delhi also reflects South Korea’s evolving Indo-Pacific outlook, where it increasingly sees value in working with like-minded democracies beyond Northeast Asia.
India, which has long advocated an inclusive Indo-Pacific and strategic autonomy, fits neatly into this vision. Both countries are wary of being drawn into bloc politics but are equally conscious of the need to cooperate on rules-based order, maritime security, and economic resilience.
Bilateral trade has grown steadily but remains below potential. Trade and economic relations between India and South Korea gathered momentum following the implementation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2010. According to figures provided by the Indian Embassy in Seoul, bilateral trade between the two countries in 2025 stood at $25.6 billion, with India’s import volume in 2025 at $19.2 billion, while the export volume was at $6.4 billion.
Major items of India’s exports to South Korea are light oils and preparations, aluminium, refined lead, mineral fuels/oil distillates (mainly naphtha), cereals, iron and steel. South Korea’s main export items are automobile parts, tele-communication equipment, hot rolled iron products, petroleum refined products, base lubricating oils, mechanical appliances, electrical machinery & parts and iron and steel products.
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, if India has to look at South Korea, it will be about how closely to synchronise with the US or China.
“India is far away from South Korea,” Sachdev, who was also the co-chair of the Inter-Gangwon Cooperation between South Korea and North Korea on the sidelines of the 2024 Winter Olympics Gangwon, South Korea, told ETV Bharat. “What matters for South Korea is what happens in the immediate neighbourhood.”
He said that though India has a CEPA with South Korea, the full potential has not been attained.
“We look at South Korea as a source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and technology,” Sachdev said. “Whereas South Korea looks at India as an emerging market. So, there is a mismatch on the larger strategic vision between India and South Korea.”
He said that South Korea is juggling in national security between the US, China, Japan and North Korea.
“So, Seoul wants partners with whom it can dilute its dependence on the US and fortify itself against China,” Sachdev said. “The onus lies on both India and South Korea to take their partnership to the next level.”
K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, pointed out that both India and South Korea are liberal democratic countries.
“That factor plays a critical role in building the Indo-Pacific architecture,” Yhome said. “One of the key factors behind the growing critical cooperation is to ensure that that the Indo-Pacific remains a region that is conducive to the growth of liberal democracies thereby ensuring that the region is inclusive based on shared values. This is important when there are authoritarian regimes on the region.”
At the economic and strategic level, he said that Indo-Pacific should remain a free and open region for trade and commerce. Both India and South Korea would want to build a security order for freedom of navigation by ensuring that the region is not dominated by one powerful nation.
“Both India and South Korea are middle powers,” Yhome explained. “Both countries want to establish a maritime order that ensures that there is space for every nation to play a role in maintaining the equality of nation states.”
Put together, President Lee’s India visit can be best seen as part of a wider Indo-Pacific realignment among middle powers seeking resilience in an era of uncertainty. If the outcomes match the intent, the trip could mark a turning point where India–South Korea ties move decisively from cordial partnership to strategic technology and industrial collaboration with geopolitical consequences.