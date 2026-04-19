ETV Bharat / international

India-South Korea Ties Set For Tech And Maritime Reset As Lee Jae Myung Arrives

New Delhi: At a time when the Indo-Pacific is being reshaped by supply-chain anxieties, maritime tensions, and intensifying US-China rivalry, the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to India from April 19 to 21 signals more than routine diplomacy.

Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lee’s first trip to New Delhi reflects a deeper strategic calculation in Seoul and New Delhi alike: that middle powers must now build tighter economic and technological partnerships to navigate an increasingly uncertain regional order.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the visit, President Lee will hold discussions with Modi on Monday on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, people-to-people connect and cultural exchanges. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“India and the ROK (Republic of Korea) share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law,” the statement further reads. “The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest.”

President Lee’s first trip to New Delhi is more than ceremonial diplomacy – it is a signal that Seoul is recalibrating its partnerships beyond the traditional US–China axis and seeking deeper alignment with fellow middle powers such as India. His agenda - shipbuilding, trade and investment, AI, semiconductors, critical technologies, and people-to-people ties – maps neatly onto the sectors where both countries are attempting to de-risk supply chains, scale advanced manufacturing, and build technological resilience.

The visit unfolds amid three intersecting geopolitical pressures: intensifying US-China rivalry that is forcing Asian economies to hedge and diversify; supply-chain securitisation in semiconductors, electronics, and critical minerals; and maritime and security churn across the Indo-Pacific, from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

For Seoul, India represents a large market, a trusted democracy, and a strategic geography astride key sea lanes. For New Delhi, South Korea brings capital, technology depth, and proven industrial capacity in sectors India is prioritising under its manufacturing push.

Modi and Lee met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, in June last year and agreed to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. Then again, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in November 2025 in South Africa, Modi met Lee, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India–South Korea Special Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation across trade, investment and advanced technologies.

India and South Korea elevated ties to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2015. What President Lee’s visit is expected to do is update that framework for the technology age.

South Korea is home to global semiconductor and electronics champions such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. India, meanwhile, is rolling out incentives to build a domestic chip ecosystem and attract fabrication, packaging, and design investments. Cooperation here is not only commercial; it is strategic, as countries seek to prevent overdependence on a single geography for advanced chips.

Similarly, collaboration in AI, critical and emerging technologies, and advanced manufacturing reflects a shared understanding that economic security is now inseparable from national security.

One of the more understated but significant agenda items is shipbuilding. South Korea is among the world’s most advanced shipbuilding nations. India is seeking to expand its own shipbuilding capacity for both commercial and naval purposes.

A significant milestone in recent India–South Korea shipbuilding cooperation has been the series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between major industry players.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Cochin Shipyard Limited signed a comprehensive MoU last year to deepen cooperation in ship design, productivity enhancement, and workforce training. This agreement lays the groundwork for long-term collaboration and joint exploration of shipbuilding opportunities in both Indian and global markets.

A strategic partnership between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) - part of the HD Hyundai group - and Cochin Shipyard further reinforced this industrial linkage, focusing on productivity improvements and joint engagement across a broad range of vessel types.

These deals reflect a shift from opportunistic business interactions to structural industrial partnerships that can help India upgrade its shipbuilding capabilities using South Korean technology and management practices.