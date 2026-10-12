ETV Bharat / international

India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Rule Of Law, Says 'Army Is The Rule, Army Is The Law'

United Nations: India has hit out at Pakistan at the United Nations over its remarks on the rule of law, saying Islamabad cannot deliver “lectures” when “Army is the rule, and Army is the law” in the country.

India exercised its Right of Reply on Friday after Pakistan made remarks during a discussion in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly on ‘Rule of Law at National and International Levels’.

“It is ironic to hear lectures on rule of law from a nation whose own record makes a mockery of it,” Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN R. Mythili said, adding that Pakistan claims at the UN to defend the rule of law while its Army effectively determines it at home.

“A state that places its military rulers beyond the reach of its own courts is in no position to lecture on the rule of law in this committee,” she said, describing Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment as a “real blow” to judicial independence.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment made way for significant institutional changes in the structure and functioning of Pakistan’s judicial system. It is seen as going against the rule of law and protection of human rights.

Mythili slammed Pakistan over the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan, saying a regime where no government has been allowed to finish an elected term and an ex-prime minister is arbitrarily jailed and denied medical treatment in opposition to its own Supreme Court's direction makes a “mockery of the rule of law”.

She also accused Pakistan of preventing a popular party from contesting elections, sentencing civilians through military courts, muzzling Supreme Court judges and crushing human rights.

“I say only one thing to my Pakistani colleague: Listen to your people,” she said. In a further statement, Mythili rejected Pakistan’s allegations as an attempt to divert attention from its own record on minority rights and press freedom.

She said Pakistan's accusations over India's treatment of religious minorities were a “tactical diversion” from its own conduct towards minorities, whose percentage in its population, she said, has been constantly shrinking since the country came into existence.