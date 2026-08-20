ETV Bharat / international

India, Singapore Agree To Cooperate On Food Safety, And Boost Trade In Farm-to-Fork Sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, second left, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, second right, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, left, and MoS for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, right, in a photograph with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, centre, during a meeting at The Istana, in Singapore. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Singapore signed an agreement to strengthen technical cooperation in food safety and promote Agri-food trade, following a high-level ministerial meeting.

The Singapore Food Agency and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Food Safety Cooperation following the fourth round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore on Thursday.

Under the MOU, the two sides will exchange technical information on food safety, including labelling, recalls, import procedures and standards related to food safety.

The MOU is also aimed at boosting agri-food trade between Singapore and India.

The ISMR brings together key ministers on both sides handling foreign affairs, trade, information technology and finance.

At the meeting, the Indian side was led by Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw was originally scheduled to travel for the ISMR but was unable to go at the last minute.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong led the Singaporean side.

Singapore and India share good political and economic links.

Annual bilateral trade has grown nearly three times since 2005, and the city state remains India’s top foreign investor, accounting for about 24.7 per cent of India’s FDI equity inflows since 2000.