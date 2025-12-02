ETV Bharat / international

India Signs Up To Procure More Heron MK-II Drones After Operation Sindoor

Tel Aviv: India has signed up to procure additional satellite-linked Heron MK II drones under emergency provisions, aiming to significantly enhance its defence capabilities following their effective use during Operation Sindoor, according to an Israeli defence industry source.

The Heron MK II Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), already in service with the Indian Army and Air Force, will now be incorporated into the Indian Navy, said the source working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In September, the defence ministry issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the acquisition of 87 MALE drones, with a focus on an indigenous “Make in India” programme that allows foreign collaboration.

"For us, India is a major customer," the unnamed IAI official said. "Our partnership spans over three decades and generations of systems."

After Operation Sindoor, all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces have selected the Heron MK II for emergency procurement, the official stated, but did not disclose the numbers.

"We are very proud that all three branches decided to purchase and operate the Heron Mark II," he said. The Heron MK II is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance or MALE UAV capable of reaching an altitude of 35,000 feet and remaining in the air for 45 consecutive hours. It is operated by the Israeli Air Force and over 20 other entities globally.