ETV Bharat / international

India Signs A Deal With The US To Purchase Javelin Anti-tank Guided Missile System

An Indian Army tank fires during a military exercise at the Kharjuna Khare Ranges near Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra on January 20. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India signed a deal with the US to purchase the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in an important development in the India-US defence relationship.

The Javelin system is an "advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile", and is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin, the US embassy said in a press release.

It noted the deal opens discussions on "mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defence industrial bases of both countries".

The Indian Army signed the deal with the US.

“This agreement reflects a defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.