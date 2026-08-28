India Signs A Deal With The US To Purchase Javelin Anti-tank Guided Missile System
The two countries will have further discussions on co-production.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: India signed a deal with the US to purchase the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in an important development in the India-US defence relationship.
The Javelin system is an "advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile", and is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin, the US embassy said in a press release.
It noted the deal opens discussions on "mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defence industrial bases of both countries".
The Indian Army signed the deal with the US.
“This agreement reflects a defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of U.S. support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries.”
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had said in May at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the US is moving ahead with India on the co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions.
The acquisition of the anti-tank ammunition has been in the works for nearly two decades, during which time India also developed its own indigenous variety.
The purchase of the defence equipment from the US is of both military and strategic importance, underlining the growing defence partnership between the two countries.
The US embassy further noted that "it further strengthens the US-India Major Defence Partnership by demonstrating the depth of ongoing US support to the Indian Army."