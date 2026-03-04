ETV Bharat / international

Strait of Hormuz Closure: India Shows 'Renewed Interest' In Buying More Russian Crude, Says Deputy PM Novak

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday claimed that India has signalled "renewed interest" in importing larger volumes of Russian crude oil amid disruptions in energy supplies following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most critical oil shipping chokepoint. It is facing disruptions after Iranian actions in response to US and Israeli strikes. "Yes, we are getting signals of renewed interest from India,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the state-run TV Rossiya 1 on the sidelines of an event in Moscow.

Nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports pass through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf with global markets.