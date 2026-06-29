ETV Bharat / international

'Bringing Concrete Results': India, Seychelles Ink Multiple MoUs During PM Modi's 3-day State Visit

In this image posted on June 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during the Seychelles National Day celebrations. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Seychelles signed several agreements in the fields of Capacity Building, UPI, health, agriculture, shipping, and space during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the archipelagic island.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister on Monday reshared a message from the Ministry of External Affairs highlighting 19 key outcomes. He stated that India and Seychelles will continue to collaborate in innovative sectors such as climate action, green hydrogen, energy, the blue economy, and more.

"I am bringing concrete results from my visit to Seychelles. These key agreements have been signed. This includes an agreement for the implementation of UPI (a digital payment form) in Seychelles, an agreement on Jan Aushadhi and others still. We will continue to work in innovative sectors like climate action, green hydrogen, energy, the blue economy and others," read a translation of PM Modi's post in Haitian Creole.

Prime Minister Modi and Seychelles President, Patrick Herminie, also released a joint commemorative logo marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The island nation also announced that it will join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

India has gifted a Fast Patrol Vessel to the Government of Seychelles. Additionally, India has promised to hand over 10 utility vehicles, 5 sets of Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force, 6 ambulances, 500 metric tons of rice, and 8,500 metric tons of cement.

Both leaders on Sunday held official talks at the State House in Victoria, Mahe, and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India.

Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.

The two nations signed nine Memoranda of Understanding in various fields, including Capacity Building, UPI, Health, Agriculture, Shipping, Space, Extradition, and a Line of Credit. Following this, a Line of Credit amounting to INR 1,250 crores was exchanged.