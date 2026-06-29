'Bringing Concrete Results': India, Seychelles Ink Multiple MoUs During PM Modi's 3-day State Visit
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday attended the National Day celebrations of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour during his State visit to the archipelagic island.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Seychelles signed several agreements in the fields of Capacity Building, UPI, health, agriculture, shipping, and space during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the archipelagic island.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister on Monday reshared a message from the Ministry of External Affairs highlighting 19 key outcomes. He stated that India and Seychelles will continue to collaborate in innovative sectors such as climate action, green hydrogen, energy, the blue economy, and more.
"I am bringing concrete results from my visit to Seychelles. These key agreements have been signed. This includes an agreement for the implementation of UPI (a digital payment form) in Seychelles, an agreement on Jan Aushadhi and others still. We will continue to work in innovative sectors like climate action, green hydrogen, energy, the blue economy and others," read a translation of PM Modi's post in Haitian Creole.
I annan rezilta konkret dan sa vizit Sesel.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2026
Bann lakor kle in ganny sinyen.
Sa i enkli en lakor pour enplimantasyon UPI (en form peyman nimerik) dan Sesel, lakor lo Jan Aushadhi e lezot ankor.
Nou pou kontinyen travay dan bann sekter inovan parey aksyon klimatik, Idrozenn… https://t.co/moEuVd05At
Prime Minister Modi and Seychelles President, Patrick Herminie, also released a joint commemorative logo marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The island nation also announced that it will join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
India has gifted a Fast Patrol Vessel to the Government of Seychelles. Additionally, India has promised to hand over 10 utility vehicles, 5 sets of Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force, 6 ambulances, 500 metric tons of rice, and 8,500 metric tons of cement.
Both leaders on Sunday held official talks at the State House in Victoria, Mahe, and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India.
Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.
The two nations signed nine Memoranda of Understanding in various fields, including Capacity Building, UPI, Health, Agriculture, Shipping, Space, Extradition, and a Line of Credit. Following this, a Line of Credit amounting to INR 1,250 crores was exchanged.
The future of Seychelles will be shaped by its youth and India is proud to work with the youth of Seychelles in diverse areas. @SeychellesNA pic.twitter.com/R93yoByryH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), International Payments Ltd., and the Central Bank of Seychelles. This agreement will facilitate the deployment of UPI digital payment infrastructure in Seychelles and explore opportunities for broader collaboration within the payments ecosystem.
An agreement between HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Seychelles was inked to facilitate the export of affordable generic medicines and medical supplies from India to Seychelles under the Janaushadhi Scheme
In the agricultural sector, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) of the Republic of India and the Agriculture Department of the Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture, and Blue Economy of the Republic of Seychelles. This MoU aims to enhance cooperation in agricultural research and education through a Work Plan for 2026-2031. The agreement focuses on developing, promoting, and accelerating collaboration between ICAR and the Seychelles Agriculture Department in the areas of joint research, training, and technical studies.
The two nations also signed an Extradition Treaty that aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating transnational crime and enhancing the legal framework for the extradition of fugitives between the two countries.
In the aviation sector, the MoU signed will facilitate the recognition of Indian seafarers’ training and certification for service on Seychelles-flagged vessels.
The Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement was signed by the Seychelles and Export-Import Bank of India, which will support the implementation of projects under the Special Economic Package (SEP), announced during the visit of President Herminie in February 2026, aimed at advancing priority infrastructure and development initiatives in Seychelles.
The two nations further signed an MoU on Cooperation in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes and Preliminary Preparations for the New Seychelles National Hospital.
Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.
In a social media post on X, Modi said, "Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation’s Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years."
Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation’s Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2026
India is proud to stand alongside… pic.twitter.com/DIN4hUdKlq
Modi asserted that India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. "Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come," he said.
Contingents from the Assam Regiment and the Indian Navy took part in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles yesterday. It was yet another reflection of the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles. pic.twitter.com/FTJDDxucSz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2026
An Indian Army contingent drawn from the Assam Regiment, Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously built Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak also participated in the celebrations.
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