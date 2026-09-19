ETV Bharat / international

India Sends Fresh Tranche Of Relief Material To Nepal

11 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies, are being dispatched to Nepal to provide help to the victims of the flash flood on Sept. 19, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: A fresh tranche of 11 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents and sleeping bags, was dispatched on Saturday aboard a military transport aircraft to Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the consignment, saying India continues to support Nepal's recovery following the recent flash floods in the neighbouring country.

"Dispatched another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies. India continues to support Nepal's recovery. #NeighbourhoodFirst," he said.