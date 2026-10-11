India Seeks To Deepen Mediterranean Defence Engagement As Defence Secretary Visits Cyprus And Greece
Maritime security and defence-industrial cooperation are set to feature prominently.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Cyprus and Greece from October 12 to 15 assumes significance against the backdrop of a rapidly changing geopolitical environment in which maritime security, defence-industrial resilience and strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important to India’s foreign and security policy.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, during his visit to Cyprus from October 12 to 13, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to meet his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and also call on the Cypriot leadership.
“The Defence Secretary’s visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain,” said the ministry.
In the second leg of his visit, Singh will interact with the senior defence and military leadership of Greece. The Greek Minister of National Defence visited India in February 2026 and held talks with Singh.
“These high-level exchanges reflect the growing India-Greece partnership in the defence and strategic domains,” the ministry further stated.
The four-day visit comes at a time when the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, instability in West Asia and threats to international shipping routes are reshaping security priorities across Europe and the Mediterranean.
It also follows the signing of the India-European Union Security and Defence Partnership in January 2026, providing a broader framework for closer cooperation between New Delhi and European partners.
Although the visit is primarily intended to advance bilateral defence engagement, its significance extends beyond routine consultations. Cyprus and Greece occupy strategically important positions in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region connecting Europe with West Asia and the maritime routes leading to the Indian Ocean. Both countries are members of the European Union, while Greece is also a NATO member.
For India, stronger relations with these countries offer opportunities to expand maritime-security cooperation, explore defence-industrial partnerships, strengthen military-to-military contacts and broaden its engagement with European security institutions.
India's maritime interests in the Mediterranean
The Mediterranean has acquired renewed strategic importance amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict involving Israel and Iran, instability around the Red Sea and concerns over the security of energy supplies and international trade.
For India, these developments have direct economic and strategic implications.
The Mediterranean is linked to the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal, Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden. These routes carry substantial volumes of commercial cargo and energy supplies between Asia, West Asia and Europe.
Disruptions along this maritime corridor can increase shipping costs, raise insurance premiums, delay deliveries and affect the competitiveness of Indian exports.
Diversions around the Cape of Good Hope can add considerable distance and time to voyages between Asian and European markets.
The recent crises affecting shipping in the Red Sea and wider West Asian waters have reinforced the importance of resilient maritime networks.
They have also demonstrated that security developments in one region can quickly affect trade and economic activity elsewhere.
Against this backdrop, India’s engagement with Cyprus and Greece is part of a broader effort to strengthen relationships across the maritime space connecting the Indian Ocean with Europe.
Cyprus provides an avenue for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, including maritime coordination and regional security dialogue.
Greece, with its extensive maritime interests and strategic position in southeastern Europe, offers additional opportunities for defence cooperation and engagement on the security of international shipping.
Neither country can substitute for India’s own naval capabilities or its established partnerships in the Indian Ocean. Their importance lies in the additional diplomatic, institutional and industrial links they can provide in a region increasingly relevant to India’s economic security.
Cyprus as a channel for wider European engagement
Cyprus’s membership of the European Union adds a wider dimension to the relationship. India is seeking to strengthen ties with European countries in areas extending beyond trade to defence technology, cybersecurity, maritime security and strategic resilience. Cyprus can contribute to this process through its bilateral relationship with New Delhi and its participation in EU institutions.
The relationship also connects India’s Indo-Pacific interests with the Eastern Mediterranean. Although the two regions have different security dynamics, they are linked by international shipping, supply chains and energy flows.
For New Delhi, the objective is to develop relationships that help it respond to risks across this interconnected maritime space while maintaining an independent approach to regional and global affairs.
Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, pointed out to the fact that India’s relationship with Cyprus has historically been very close.
“We also actually have elevated our partnership with Cyprus to strategic partnership,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat.
He also pointed out to the fact that during Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’s visit to India in May this year, both sides elevated their bilateral relationship from to that of a Comprehensive Partnership to that of a Strategic Partnership.
“With Cyprus, we have now announced defence and security partnership,” Sachdev said. “So, obviously, now, it has to be concretised with specific projects.”
Expanding military cooperation with Cyprus
The second leg of the visit will build on the growing India-Greece Strategic Partnership and the defence discussions held during Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias’s visit to India in February 2026.
The two countries have been working to strengthen defence-industrial ties and military cooperation, including through the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026. Greece’s defence-modernisation programme provides a potential basis for identifying projects of mutual interest.
Defence Secretary Singh’s scheduled meetings with senior Greek defence and military officials offer an opportunity to review these initiatives and consider practical next steps.
According to Sachdev, Greece continues to be very important for India because of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
“This IMEC is very much part of the India-EU narrative now,” he stated. “Only thing is because of the problems in the Middle East, now, of course, things are a bit difficult because of, you know, first the Gaza War, then now the Iran War.”
Sachdev said that Indian companies like Adani also have interest in linking, you know, their Haifa port in Israel with the Greek ports.
“I mean, that was the context in which many things were happening,” he said. “But you know, because of the Middle East problem, I think some of those discussions went into the background.”
The broader strategic framework
Singh’s visit assumes additional significance following the signing of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership in January 2026.
The partnership establishes a framework for closer cooperation in areas including maritime security, defence industry and technology, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, space security and the protection of critical infrastructure.
The agreement reflects a growing recognition on both sides that their security interests increasingly overlap. India and the EU have common interests in safeguarding international shipping, combating terrorism, protecting critical infrastructure and improving the resilience of supply chains.
The Cyprus and Greece engagements can help translate this broad framework into practical bilateral initiatives.
The EU provides the wider institutional setting, while individual member states offer distinct military capabilities, industrial strengths and regional expertise. Cooperation with Cyprus and Greece can therefore complement India’s wider engagement with European institutions.
This approach is particularly relevant because European defence cooperation is not wholly centralised. Member states retain substantial responsibilities for national defence, procurement and military planning. Consequently, progress often depends on bilateral arrangements as well as EU-level initiatives.
For India, working with individual European countries allows it to pursue projects tailored to specific requirements while maintaining a broader strategic relationship with the EU.
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