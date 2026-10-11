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India Seeks To Deepen Mediterranean Defence Engagement As Defence Secretary Visits Cyprus And Greece

A British helicopter takes part in a military parade marking the 66th anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, in Nicosia, Cyprus on Oct 1. ( AP )

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Cyprus and Greece from October 12 to 15 assumes significance against the backdrop of a rapidly changing geopolitical environment in which maritime security, defence-industrial resilience and strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important to India’s foreign and security policy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, during his visit to Cyprus from October 12 to 13, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to meet his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and also call on the Cypriot leadership.

“The Defence Secretary’s visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain,” said the ministry.

In the second leg of his visit, Singh will interact with the senior defence and military leadership of Greece. The Greek Minister of National Defence visited India in February 2026 and held talks with Singh.

“These high-level exchanges reflect the growing India-Greece partnership in the defence and strategic domains,” the ministry further stated.

The four-day visit comes at a time when the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, instability in West Asia and threats to international shipping routes are reshaping security priorities across Europe and the Mediterranean.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (ANI)

It also follows the signing of the India-European Union Security and Defence Partnership in January 2026, providing a broader framework for closer cooperation between New Delhi and European partners.

Although the visit is primarily intended to advance bilateral defence engagement, its significance extends beyond routine consultations. Cyprus and Greece occupy strategically important positions in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region connecting Europe with West Asia and the maritime routes leading to the Indian Ocean. Both countries are members of the European Union, while Greece is also a NATO member.

For India, stronger relations with these countries offer opportunities to expand maritime-security cooperation, explore defence-industrial partnerships, strengthen military-to-military contacts and broaden its engagement with European security institutions.

India's maritime interests in the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean has acquired renewed strategic importance amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict involving Israel and Iran, instability around the Red Sea and concerns over the security of energy supplies and international trade.

For India, these developments have direct economic and strategic implications.

The Mediterranean is linked to the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal, Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden. These routes carry substantial volumes of commercial cargo and energy supplies between Asia, West Asia and Europe.

Disruptions along this maritime corridor can increase shipping costs, raise insurance premiums, delay deliveries and affect the competitiveness of Indian exports.

Diversions around the Cape of Good Hope can add considerable distance and time to voyages between Asian and European markets.

The recent crises affecting shipping in the Red Sea and wider West Asian waters have reinforced the importance of resilient maritime networks.

They have also demonstrated that security developments in one region can quickly affect trade and economic activity elsewhere.

Against this backdrop, India’s engagement with Cyprus and Greece is part of a broader effort to strengthen relationships across the maritime space connecting the Indian Ocean with Europe.

Cyprus provides an avenue for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, including maritime coordination and regional security dialogue.

Greece, with its extensive maritime interests and strategic position in southeastern Europe, offers additional opportunities for defence cooperation and engagement on the security of international shipping.

Neither country can substitute for India’s own naval capabilities or its established partnerships in the Indian Ocean. Their importance lies in the additional diplomatic, institutional and industrial links they can provide in a region increasingly relevant to India’s economic security.

Cyprus as a channel for wider European engagement

Cyprus’s membership of the European Union adds a wider dimension to the relationship. India is seeking to strengthen ties with European countries in areas extending beyond trade to defence technology, cybersecurity, maritime security and strategic resilience. Cyprus can contribute to this process through its bilateral relationship with New Delhi and its participation in EU institutions.