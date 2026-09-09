ETV Bharat / international

India Seeks Continued Deep Defence Ties With Bangladesh: Envoy

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday said New Delhi attaches “immense importance” to its defence and strategic ties with Bangladesh as he called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s defence adviser Brigadier (retd) Shamsul Islam at his cantonment office.

The meeting comes a day after Trivedi met Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed strengthening the "deep-rooted" and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

“India attaches immense importance to its deep military and strategic relationship with Bangladesh,” the Bangladesh Defence Ministry’s Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate quoted the high commissioner as saying during the meeting.

It said Trivedi reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to work with Bangladesh’s armed forces on professional cooperation, capacity building, and areas of shared security interest.

The ISPR called Trivedi’s meeting with Shamsul Islam “fruitful” as they discussed issues, including joint training programmes for the professional development of the armed forces, exchanges of experience and training between military officials, disaster management, and regional peace and maritime security.