India Says It Has Nothing To Do With Sheikh Hasina Event After Bangladesh Seeks Clarification
The exiled former Prime Minister is set to address the media on Wednesday
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian government distanced itself from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from New Delhi, as the presence of the exiled leader in India continues to be a pinprick in India-Bangladesh ties.
Hasina, who has been sheltering in India since she fled Bangladesh following student protests in 2024, is scheduled to address the media at an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of the student-led uprising that toppled her government.
The event labelled "Sheikh Hasina's homecoming" will include keynote addresses by Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was former advisor to the prime minister along with former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdury Nowfed, among others.
"The interaction... is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it; neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," said Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.
Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for the use of lethal force against students by the International Crimes Tribunal, has declared in interviews that she will return to Bangladesh by December 2026.
She is likely to field questions about her plans to return apart from the many cases she faces in Bangladesh.
The spokesperson's remarks come as Bangladesh said the event could hurt India-Bangladesh ties and sought clarification from the Indian government on whether it had played any part in organising it.
Continued political activities by deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Indian territory “could harm” bilateral relations, Humayun Kobir, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, had told Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi during a meeting in Dhaka on Monday.
Kobir conveyed to the Indian high commissioner that "such activities could harm the positive progress of bilateral relations between the two countries", Bangladeshi media reported.
India and Bangladesh have been seeking to reset ties and move beyond the strain caused by Hasina's continued presence in India.
Hasina, who was Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Minister, had deep and longstanding ties with successive Indian governments during her 15-year stint in power.
Still, Dhaka has of late indicated that it is willing to look past the presence of Hasina in India and set ties back on track.
India too has signalled keenness to improve ties with Bangladesh and has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit as a special guest.
India has extended an invite to Bangladesh to attend the BRICS summit as chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, said Jaiswal.