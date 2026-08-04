ETV Bharat / international

India Says It Has Nothing To Do With Sheikh Hasina Event After Bangladesh Seeks Clarification

New Delhi: The Indian government distanced itself from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from New Delhi, as the presence of the exiled leader in India continues to be a pinprick in India-Bangladesh ties.

Hasina, who has been sheltering in India since she fled Bangladesh following student protests in 2024, is scheduled to address the media at an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia on Wednesday to mark the second ​anniversary of the student-led uprising that toppled her government.

The event labelled "Sheikh Hasina's homecoming" will include keynote addresses by Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was former advisor to the prime minister along with former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdury Nowfed, among others.

"The interaction... is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it; neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," said Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for the use of lethal force against students by the International Crimes Tribunal, has declared in interviews that she will return to Bangladesh by December 2026.

She is likely to field questions about her plans to return apart from the many cases she faces in Bangladesh.

The spokesperson's remarks come as Bangladesh said the event could hurt India-Bangladesh ties and sought clarification from the Indian government on whether it had played any part in organising it.