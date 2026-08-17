ETV Bharat / international

From Economic Dialogue, BRICS Is Expanding Focus To Include Environmental Governance: India

New Delhi: The emerging economy intergovernmental alliance BRICS has expanded from an economic dialogue into an increasingly influential platform for defining its approach to critical challenges facing the environment, including pressing global issues of increasing pollution, biodiversity loss, as well as global warming, said Tanmay Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), at a closed door meeting of senior BRICS officers on Monday, according to a communique issued by the Ministry.

In his keynote address, while chairing the meeting of the BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) and the BRICS Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development (CGCCSD) at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Kumar also said, "Our partnership has broadened in terms of relevance to sustainable development, climate resilience and adaptation, resource efficiency and circular economy, as well as environmental governance."

Informing that BRICS 2026 has been guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said global cooperation must remain people-centric by advancing a humanity-first approach.

"This vision finds expression in the Chairship theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability'. India has sought to advance environmental action through approaches that integrate ecological sustainability with development objectives," Kumar said.

Referring to India’s Chairship, the Secretary said the EWG and the CGCCSD have together advanced cooperation across four interconnected priority areas: Promoting sustainable lifestyles; afforestation, forest fire management and disaster resilience; as well as circular economy and adaptation. He stated that these priorities reflect both the shared environmental challenges confronting the BRICS countries, and the collective wisdom and strength to address them.