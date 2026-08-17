From Economic Dialogue, BRICS Is Expanding Focus To Include Environmental Governance: India
Environment Secretary Tanmay Kumar was chairing the BRICS Senior Officers’ Meeting in Delhi, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The emerging economy intergovernmental alliance BRICS has expanded from an economic dialogue into an increasingly influential platform for defining its approach to critical challenges facing the environment, including pressing global issues of increasing pollution, biodiversity loss, as well as global warming, said Tanmay Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), at a closed door meeting of senior BRICS officers on Monday, according to a communique issued by the Ministry.
In his keynote address, while chairing the meeting of the BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) and the BRICS Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development (CGCCSD) at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Kumar also said, "Our partnership has broadened in terms of relevance to sustainable development, climate resilience and adaptation, resource efficiency and circular economy, as well as environmental governance."
Informing that BRICS 2026 has been guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said global cooperation must remain people-centric by advancing a humanity-first approach.
"This vision finds expression in the Chairship theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability'. India has sought to advance environmental action through approaches that integrate ecological sustainability with development objectives," Kumar said.
Referring to India’s Chairship, the Secretary said the EWG and the CGCCSD have together advanced cooperation across four interconnected priority areas: Promoting sustainable lifestyles; afforestation, forest fire management and disaster resilience; as well as circular economy and adaptation. He stated that these priorities reflect both the shared environmental challenges confronting the BRICS countries, and the collective wisdom and strength to address them.
"They reflect the unanimous recognition that climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, resource efficiency and sustainable development are deeply interconnected challenges that require integrated and holistic responses rather than isolated interventions in silos," said Kumar.
He further informed that since the commencement of India’s Chairship, member countries have engaged through 21 virtual thematic and negotiation meetings, 10 bilateral consultations, two thematic dialogues and two technical webinars, reflecting an extraordinary level of commitment to advancing the shared agenda.
The Secretary exuded confidence that the spirit of co-operation and mutual respect which has guided the collective dialogues and discussions so far, would continue to guide the deliberations.
The proceedings witnessed participation from BRICS member countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.
The participating delegations from the member countries congratulated India for its successful leadership as the BRICS Chair, and bringing together each side through productive deliberations on priority areas, under an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust and consensus-based decision making.
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