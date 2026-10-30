ETV Bharat / international

India Says AI, Maritime Security Key Priorities For Its UNSC Candidature for 2028–29

United Nations: Maritime security and Artificial Intelligence will be key priorities for India during its candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term, India's envoy to the UN has said.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said on Thursday that technology must make shared maritime commons safer, not more contested.

“Oceans are the arteries of global commerce, connecting economies, sustaining livelihoods and ensuring food and energy security. Their safety and security are indispensable to international peace and prosperity,” Parvathaneni said.

Addressing the high-level open debate on ‘Emerging Technologies and Maritime Security: Implications for Peace and Security’ at the Security Council, India has identified Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security as important priorities for its candidature to the Security Council for 2028–2029.

Parvathaneni said that emerging technologies are fundamentally transforming the maritime domain.

“Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, satellite-based surveillance and advanced cyber capabilities offer unprecedented opportunities to strengthen maritime security. Equally, their misuse presents new challenges that demand our collective attention,” he said.

“Our objective is clear: technology must strengthen human security, not undermine it; it must expand opportunity, not inequality; and it must make our shared maritime commons safer, not more contested. India stands ready to work with all partners towards this objective,” he said.

India stressed that technological advances must not deepen existing disparities.

“Developing countries require access to technology, training and institutional capabilities to secure their maritime infrastructure and participate meaningfully in shaping technological governance,” Parvathaneni said.

New Delhi has announced its candidature for a non-permanent seat at the Security Council for the 2028-29 term, elections for which will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

Parvathaneni underscored the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and maritime commerce, saying recent attacks against commercial shipping have demonstrated how disruptions at critical maritime chokepoints can have consequences far beyond their immediate geography.