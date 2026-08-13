ETV Bharat / international

India-SACU Trade Talks: New Delhi Eyes Southern Africa Markets And Critical Mineral Security

A woman uses a pick axe to dig in search for what she believes to be diamonds after the discovery of unidentified stones at KwaHlathi village near Ladysmith, South Africa, on June 15, 2021. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India’s decision to formally launch negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the five-member Southern African Customs Union (SACU) — South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini — marks an important shift in New Delhi’s economic engagement with Southern Africa, taking it beyond conventional trade towards supply-chain resilience, industrial partnerships and access to strategic resources.

While the immediate objective is to secure preferential market access for Indian exports, the larger significance of the negotiations lies in the potential to build a deeper India-Southern Africa economic corridor at a time when critical minerals and resilient supply chains are becoming increasingly important to national security and economic competitiveness.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, India and SACU signed the terms of reference (ToR) for negotiations towards a PTA.

"The signing marks an important step towards strengthening trade and economic engagement between India and the SACU member states," the statement reads.

Speaking on the occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for a balanced, fair and equitable trade agreement between India and SACU, emphasising that the partnership can help diversify markets and create opportunities for both sides to prosper. He said that India can play an important role in supplying affordable medicines and supporting the development of new talent in the IT sector in the SACU region.

Goyal added that India can also help integrate SACU countries into global supply chains in areas where their businesses are competitive and where skills and talent can be developed or are already available.

According to Commerce and Industry Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, the PTA is envisaged to cover eight important chapters, including trade in goods and market access for goods; rules of origin and origin procedures; customs procedures and trade facilitation; trade remedies, including a bilateral safeguard mechanism; sanitary and phytosanitary measures; technical barriers to trade; dispute settlement; and legal and horizontal provisions.

The India-SACU PTA is not a completely new idea. India and SACU began negotiations in 2002 and held five rounds before the process stalled in 2010. The two sides subsequently agreed in 2020 to resume engagement.

According to a report in Business Insider Africa, negotiations are expected to start from September and conclude within a year.

"South Africa is the largest economy in the group, but the smaller members have distinct export interests," the report stated. "Botswana and Namibia rely heavily on minerals, Lesotho and Eswatini depend on a narrower group of manufactured and agricultural exports, while South Africa has a broader industrial base."

The ToR provide the negotiating architecture for an agreement that could give Indian companies greater access to a resource-rich and strategically located region while opening the Indian market further to SACU economies. South Africa’s reserves of platinum-group metals and manganese, Namibia's uranium and emerging mineral potential, and Botswana's mineral wealth give the proposed pact a dimension that goes well beyond tariffs.

If New Delhi can combine preferential trade with investment, technology transfer, mineral offtake arrangements and local processing, the PTA could become an important instrument in India’s strategy to secure critical mineral supply chains while simultaneously deepening its economic footprint in Africa.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, this is the first ToR signed by India with an African region. This makes the development significant for India’s Africa policy. Rather than negotiating separately with individual African countries, New Delhi is seeking to build an economic relationship with a customs union that operates with a common external tariff and facilitates trade among its members.

SACU is also historically important. Established in 1910, it is regarded as the world’s oldest functioning customs union.

The bloc therefore provides India with an entry point into a highly interconnected Southern African market while also creating opportunities to develop country-specific economic partnerships within a common regional framework.

The immediate commercial logic for the proposed PTA is clear. India’s exports to SACU have substantial room for expansion, particularly in sectors where Indian companies are already internationally competitive.

The architecture of the PTA, as described by Secretary Agarwal, is important because market access is not determined by tariffs alone. Rules of origin can determine whether an Indian product actually qualifies for preferential treatment, customs procedures can determine the cost and speed of moving goods, and technical and sanitary standards can sometimes become as significant a barrier as tariffs.

For India, sectors with considerable potential include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals and medical products, engineering goods and machinery, chemicals, textiles and apparel, agricultural and processed food products, and other manufactured goods.