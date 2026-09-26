ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Terrorism, Deceit And Duplicity Will Neither Benefit It Nor The World: India's Strong Response At UN

New Delhi: India strongly countered Pakistan at the UN, ripped into the country’s "falsehoods" and "deceit", and warned that continued terrorism by Islamabad will have consequences, as New Delhi exercised its Right of Reply on Friday night after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used the UN General Assembly podium to credit US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" in the 2025 conflict with India.

First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Petal Gahlot, said, “We heard some hypocritical homilies about democratic rights and human values from a regime whose capital at this very moment is being fortified against its own people.”

“And that…is happening because this is a regime of the army, by the army, and for the army. Their puppets may come and go, but let us have no illusion who calls the shots. The reality of Pakistan is expressed in its 27th Amendment and the lifelong immunity granted to its real ruler,” Gahlot said.

She was referring to the 27th Constitutional Amendment passed in November last year by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which grants Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir lifelong immunity from any legal prosecution.

“We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are; not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world,” she said.

In his address, Sharif had thanked Trump for his "resolute and visionary leadership”, saying that the American leader’s "timely intervention” saved hundreds of millions of lives in South Asia.

In his about 23-minute address, Sharif also raised the issue of Kashmir, saying that to ensure South Asia never reaches that precipice of the conflict of 2025 again, a just and fair solution to the Kashmir issue is required.