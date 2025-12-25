ETV Bharat / international

India Remains Very Constantly Engaged With US To Find Mutually Beneficial, Balanced Trade Arrangement: Amb Kwatra

New York/Washington: India remains very constantly engaged with the United States to find a mutually beneficial and balanced trade arrangement as early as possible, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

"On trade and tariff...we remain very constantly engaged with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) with the hope to find a mutually beneficial and a balanced trade arrangement as early as possible,” Kwatra told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

“Our effort all along, right through this whole year, the tone for the relationship was set during Prime Minister's visit in early February. We agreed to a very, very significant and substantial outcome document across range of areas. Space was one of them,” he said.

Kwatra termed India's successful launch of an American communication satellite on Wednesday as a “very important and big day” for partnership between Washington and New Delhi, saying it caps a series of achievements in 2025 in bilateral space cooperation between the countries.

In a historic achievement, Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) heaviest rocket LVM3-M6 successfully placed the next-generation commercial communication satellite BlueBird-6 (Block-2), developed by AST SpaceMobile, USA, into its precise intended orbit. LVM3 carried the heaviest commercial satellite ever launched from Indian soil, underscoring LVM3’s growing capability as a reliable heavy-lift launch vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the US in February this year for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, their first meeting within weeks of Trump’s inauguration for a second term in the White House.