ETV Bharat / international

India Reject's UN Body's Criticism Of Rights Violations Against Ethnic Groups, Rohingya Refugees

New Delhi: India on Wednesday trashed a report by a UN body that alleged discrimination against various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) flagged concerns over human rights violations against people belonging to scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and Rohingya refugees. It also called for action against those involved in "hate crime" in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects "any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves". He said India's commitment to combating racial discrimination "remains unwavering".