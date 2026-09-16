India Rejects China-Pakistan Joint Boundary Commission, Asserts They Don’t Share A Border
China and Pakistan held an inaugural meeting of the commission and agree to joint border surveys and trade flows.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India has rejected the operationlisation of a Pakistan-China boundary commission, asserting that it has no legal basis as the two counties do not share a border.
The development has strategic implications for India as it comes at a time when India and China, which have longstanding border disputes, are moving forward with a cautious reset.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission had been operationalised and an inaugural meeting held “to enhance cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people to people connectivity."
While Islamabad called it a “significant milestone,” New Delhi called it "theatrics," pointing out Pakistan could not enter into any arrangement with China as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India has never recognised the China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963 in which Pakistan ceded 5180 sq km of the disputed Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963.
India claims the valley as an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.
He added: "Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories."
The operationalisation of the border commission between Pakistan and China comes days after a high profile meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping which gave a political impetus to a thaw in ties, inching forward slowly over the past two years.
Modi, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit said that border peace remained key to pushing India-China ties in all other areas.
India has a border dispute along several sections of the border with China.
The India-China thaw comes as China-Pakistan ties have continued to deepen at different levels even as the two countries coordinate on regional and bilateral issues from defence to infrastructure.
India has repeatedly objected to infrastructure development including building roads and tunnels by China in the disputed Shaksgam Valley.
"The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," said Jaiswal.
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