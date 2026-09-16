ETV Bharat / international

India Rejects China-Pakistan Joint Boundary Commission, Asserts They Don’t Share A Border

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stands guard during Independence Day celebrations at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post, about 35 km from Amritsar, Punjab, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: India has rejected the operationlisation of a Pakistan-China boundary commission, asserting that it has no legal basis as the two counties do not share a border.

The development has strategic implications for India as it comes at a time when India and China, which have longstanding border disputes, are moving forward with a cautious reset.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission had been operationalised and an inaugural meeting held “to enhance cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people to people connectivity."

While Islamabad called it a “significant milestone,” New Delhi called it "theatrics," pointing out Pakistan could not enter into any arrangement with China as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India has never recognised the China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963 in which Pakistan ceded 5180 sq km of the disputed Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963.

India claims the valley as an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.