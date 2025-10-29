ETV Bharat / international

India Rejects ‘Biased’ UN Report Claiming Pahalgam Terror Attack Influenced Treatment Of Rohingya Refugees

United Nations: India has strongly denounced as biased and communal a human rights report on Myanmar that claims the Pahalgam terror attack in April affected the treatment of Rohingya migrants.

"I strongly denounce the biased approach adopted by the SR [special rapporteur] of the innocent civilian victims of the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam through a biased communal lens”, BJP MP Dilip Saikia said on Tuesday.

"The allegation that this terrorist attack impacted displaced persons from Myanmar has absolutely no factual bearing", Saikia told a briefing on human rights in Myanmar. He was reacting to the allegations made against India by the special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, a US Democrat politician-turned Harvard academic.

“My country rejects such prejudiced and blinkered ‘analysis’ by the special rapporteur”, said Saikia. He is one of the MPs joining India's delegation to the General Assembly. Referring to the Rohingyas in India, he said, “My country is seeing an alarming level of radicalisation among the displaced persons leading to consequential pressure and impact on the law and order situation”.

The Rohingya organisation behind the crisis in Myanmar is the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), led by Ataullah abu Ammar Jununi, a Karachi-born Rohingya. In August 2017, ARSA launched communal attacks on Hindus in Myanmar, killing 99 of them -- women, men, and children -- and abducting several, according to Amnesty International.

Regarding India’s approach to its neighbour, Saikia said India is for an immediate cessation of violence, release of political prisoners, unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, and inclusive political dialogue.“We firmly believe that sustainable peace can only be secured through inclusive political dialogue and the early restoration of democratic processes through credible and participatory elections”, he added.