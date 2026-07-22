ETV Bharat / international

India Reaffirms Commitment To A free And Open Indo-Pacific

In this image posted on July 22, 2026, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, second left, participates in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Manila, Philippines. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of the centrality of the ASEAN grouping in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a meeting of the Quad coalition in Manila. Besides Jaishankar, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. The Quad foreign ministers last met in New Delhi in late May, when Rubio travelled to India. "Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila. Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting," the external affairs minister said on social media. "Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality," he said.