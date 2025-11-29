ETV Bharat / international

India Re-Elected To International Maritime Organisation Council With Highest Vote

High Commissioner of India to UK Vikram Doraiswami during the 34th session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Assembly, in London. India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London, in Category B, comprising 10 countries with the most significant interest in international seaborne trade, an official statement said on Friday on Nov. 28, 2025 ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

London: India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council with the highest vote in its category at elections held at its Assembly in London for the 2025-26 biennium. India's election in Category B on Friday falls under the collection of 10 states with “the largest interest in international seaborne trade,” alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The newly elected Council will meet for its 136th session on December 4 and will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium, the IMO said. “India re-elected to the IMO Council securing the highest vote in Category B with 154 votes,” the Indian High Commission in London announced following the vote. “We thank our partners for putting their trust in India, and pledge to continue to work for the global maritime sector,” the mission stated.