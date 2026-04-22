ETV Bharat / international

India Questions USG Candidate Bachelet On UNSC Reforms, Global South Goals

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet speaks during an informal dialogue for the candidacy position of the next Secretary-General at the United Nations headquarters on April 21, 2026 in New York City. ( AFP )

United Nations: India raised issues of UN Security Council reform and Global South development goals as it questioned former Chilean president and UN Secretary General candidate Michelle Bachelet on her plans to address them if elected to lead the global organisation.

Bachelet, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, is one of the four candidates currently in the fray to be the next Secretary General of the United Nations.

The current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, completes his tenure on December 31, after having served two consecutive five-year terms as the world's top diplomat.

During a three-hour interactive dialogue here on Tuesday, Bachelet faced questions from UN member states and civil society about her vision for the position of the next Secretary-General and why she is the best choice for the top job at the UN.

“The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope. We appreciate your efforts in articulating your vision and plan of action to the member states,” Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George said during the interactive dialogue with Bachelet.

India raised two issues and sought Bachelet’s perspectives on them. “It is evident that today the UN Security Council framework reflects the realities of a different era. Your vision statement advocates sustaining and advancing ongoing reforms at the UN. I request you to elaborate on the steps you plan to pursue in order to realise this objective,” George said.

Posing the second question, George said Bachelet’s vision statement puts special attention towards Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in view of sustainable development.

"We are keen to know more about your thoughts and approach towards achieving the developmental goals of the Global South,” he said.

Bachelet, who has been jointly nominated by Brazil and Mexico, stressed that it is important for her that the Secretary General understand the different realities and can find ways of doing things in the best possible manner.

“It’s clear to me that the UN80 process had to be really reflecting what's going on and can be implemented,” she said, referring to the ambitious initiative launched by Guterres aimed at transforming the 80-year-old global organisation to make it more effective and efficient in dealing with current geo-political realities and challenges.