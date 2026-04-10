ETV Bharat / international

India’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Draws Global Praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity at Kalpakkam, in Tamil Nadu on March 04, 2024. ( IANS )

Washington: India’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, marking the start of the second stage of its nuclear programme, has drawn praise from global atomic regulator IAEA.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said the first criticality achieved by the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, was a key step forward in fuel sustainability and the future of nuclear energy.

“The @IAEAorg will continue supporting the safe and secure development of India’s nuclear programme. Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi,” Grossi said in a post on X.

“Impressive progress by India in achieving criticality of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, a key step forward in fuel sustainability and the future of nuclear energy,” Grossi said.

India’s PFBR, which was over two decades in the making, is only the second such reactor in the world after Russia. The US and Japan gave up efforts to master the complex technology several decades ago. The International Energy Agency (IEA), based in Paris, also termed the first criticality milestone achieved by the PBFR an “important technological achievement”.

“Congratulations to India, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the scientists and engineers on this important technological achievement after many years of development,” the IEA said in a post on X.