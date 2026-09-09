ETV Bharat / international

INTERVIEW | India's Presence In BRICS Ensures It Doesn't Become An Anti-West Platform, Says International Relations Expert Harsh Pant

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Harsh V. Pant, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation, a think tank, outlines India's goals for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13.

He says India's goal is to move past geopolitical rivalries and focus on core issues facing developing countries, like encouraging local currency trade, creating supply chains and boosting food and energy security.

We ask him about the potential outcomes of the BRICS summit amid divergent strategic interests, how improving ties between India and China will be a focus at the summit and whether the bilateral meetings will overshadow the summit itself.

Q: What is the significance of India hosting the BRICS summit at this time of geopolitical churn?

A: This is in some ways a very fraught moment in global politics. There's too much fragmentation, and most multilateral institutions' frameworks are not really working.

From India's perspective, hosting BRICS at this point presents a lot of challenges, as we have seen, for example, the foreign ministers' meeting could not come up with a joint statement.

But it also, in some ways, underscores India's commitment to reform multilateralism, to issue-based coalitions and functional cooperation.

It also underscores its commitment to amplifying the concerns of the Global South and putting them on the global governance agenda, which is something that BRICS can do and hopefully they'll do under India and also more broadly.

Q: BRICS has expanded significantly in recent years. Can economic weight be converted into greater political influence or has the bloc become unwieldy?



A: Certainly, there is optimism about BRICS at a time when optimism about multilateral institutions is faltering.

But whether it (economic influence) can be converted into political influence is a question that depends more on the ability of the 11 members to work together and come up with a functional agenda.

Until last year, the expansion of BRICS was seen as an achievement. This year it is seen as a problem because of the West Asian crisis and its impact on the BRICS agenda and cohesion.

We have fault lines like India and China, but also newer fault lines, like the UAE and Iran.

This has led to new problems.

There are now 11 members in BRICS, and they have to figure out how to work together, even on issues where there is generally consensus concerning the Global South. These are very big countries with huge economic potential, populations and territories.

I don't anticipate that we are going to see any (further) significant expansion anytime soon.



Q: The BRICS grouping is viewed with suspicion by the Trump administration due to the de-dollarisation debate. How do you think the US would view the effort to increase trade in local currency?



A: I think the US, particularly Trump and some members of the Trump administration, have expressed their concerns about BRICS and where the de-dollarisation conversation has been going and where it can potentially lead.

But I would say India has maintained that and has conveyed this repeatedly: it does not see any value in this kind of conversation at this point.

India, after all, has a very robust economic relationship with the US, despite Mr Trump's attempts to stifle it.

But in some ways, local currency trade and transaction arrangements are now becoming much more popular.

In a way, if Trump had not weaponised America's economic power the way he has, these conversations would remain much more muted.

But because, you know, the way things have evolved over the last two years, this is certainly now front and centre in the global governance agenda.

Q: With the US and China competing for influence, is there a danger of the BRICS being viewed through this prism? Or does India's presence give the BRICS a sense of balance?



A: I think India's presence at BRICS should be seen as significant for the West, because it certainly balances the texture of BRICS.

I think what has also happened is that you also see that balancing in the way the new members who have come to BRICS have been selected.

Now, many of these new members have very balanced relations with the West; for example, if you look at the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, all of them want a very balanced relationship between the West and, say, BRICS or China.

India's presence there ensures that BRICS does not become an anti-West platform. And that is a role that India wants to play.

India wants to continue to have an engagement with the developed world, with the West, because ultimately the questions of global governance cannot be resolved by one bloc or the other. It will have to be a consensus of the world.



Q: So what areas of convergence will emerge at the summit?



A: India's chairmanship around the four themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability are issues that matter to a large part of the world and where geopolitics is not intruding as significantly as perhaps in other areas.