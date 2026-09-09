INTERVIEW | India's Presence In BRICS Ensures It Doesn't Become An Anti-West Platform, Says International Relations Expert Harsh Pant
There are 11 members now in BRICS, and they have to figure out how to work together.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Harsh V. Pant, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation, a think tank, outlines India's goals for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13.
He says India's goal is to move past geopolitical rivalries and focus on core issues facing developing countries, like encouraging local currency trade, creating supply chains and boosting food and energy security.
We ask him about the potential outcomes of the BRICS summit amid divergent strategic interests, how improving ties between India and China will be a focus at the summit and whether the bilateral meetings will overshadow the summit itself.
Q: What is the significance of India hosting the BRICS summit at this time of geopolitical churn?
A: This is in some ways a very fraught moment in global politics. There's too much fragmentation, and most multilateral institutions' frameworks are not really working.
From India's perspective, hosting BRICS at this point presents a lot of challenges, as we have seen, for example, the foreign ministers' meeting could not come up with a joint statement.
But it also, in some ways, underscores India's commitment to reform multilateralism, to issue-based coalitions and functional cooperation.
It also underscores its commitment to amplifying the concerns of the Global South and putting them on the global governance agenda, which is something that BRICS can do and hopefully they'll do under India and also more broadly.
Q: BRICS has expanded significantly in recent years. Can economic weight be converted into greater political influence or has the bloc become unwieldy?
A: Certainly, there is optimism about BRICS at a time when optimism about multilateral institutions is faltering.
But whether it (economic influence) can be converted into political influence is a question that depends more on the ability of the 11 members to work together and come up with a functional agenda.
Until last year, the expansion of BRICS was seen as an achievement. This year it is seen as a problem because of the West Asian crisis and its impact on the BRICS agenda and cohesion.
We have fault lines like India and China, but also newer fault lines, like the UAE and Iran.
This has led to new problems.
There are now 11 members in BRICS, and they have to figure out how to work together, even on issues where there is generally consensus concerning the Global South. These are very big countries with huge economic potential, populations and territories.
I don't anticipate that we are going to see any (further) significant expansion anytime soon.
Q: The BRICS grouping is viewed with suspicion by the Trump administration due to the de-dollarisation debate. How do you think the US would view the effort to increase trade in local currency?
A: I think the US, particularly Trump and some members of the Trump administration, have expressed their concerns about BRICS and where the de-dollarisation conversation has been going and where it can potentially lead.
But I would say India has maintained that and has conveyed this repeatedly: it does not see any value in this kind of conversation at this point.
India, after all, has a very robust economic relationship with the US, despite Mr Trump's attempts to stifle it.
But in some ways, local currency trade and transaction arrangements are now becoming much more popular.
In a way, if Trump had not weaponised America's economic power the way he has, these conversations would remain much more muted.
But because, you know, the way things have evolved over the last two years, this is certainly now front and centre in the global governance agenda.
Q: With the US and China competing for influence, is there a danger of the BRICS being viewed through this prism? Or does India's presence give the BRICS a sense of balance?
A: I think India's presence at BRICS should be seen as significant for the West, because it certainly balances the texture of BRICS.
I think what has also happened is that you also see that balancing in the way the new members who have come to BRICS have been selected.
Now, many of these new members have very balanced relations with the West; for example, if you look at the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, all of them want a very balanced relationship between the West and, say, BRICS or China.
India's presence there ensures that BRICS does not become an anti-West platform. And that is a role that India wants to play.
India wants to continue to have an engagement with the developed world, with the West, because ultimately the questions of global governance cannot be resolved by one bloc or the other. It will have to be a consensus of the world.
Q: So what areas of convergence will emerge at the summit?
A: India's chairmanship around the four themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability are issues that matter to a large part of the world and where geopolitics is not intruding as significantly as perhaps in other areas.
This is where India would want to make a breakthrough.
When you talk of resilience, you are looking at economic resilience and how countries want to diversify. They don't want to be overdependent on any particular country.
Then you have, I think, innovation, where India can contribute and share its experience of providing innovation at scale, which is very cost-effective. Digital public infrastructure is one area that India is willing to share with other like-minded countries, particularly the developing world, that can utilise it and enhance productivity.
And of course, sustainability, which is development that can sustain itself on its own.
And within that, I think the larger aspect is how you can develop a cooperative agenda where countries that are like-minded on certain issues can cooperate effectively.
Q: Do you think the bilaterals on the sidelines of the summit will overshadow the main event itself? What are the expectations from a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit?
I think there's a danger that might happen! India-China, in particular, and India-Russia would also be keenly observed throughout the world, particularly in Washington.
I think they've (India and China) already sort of set the tone of this visit with their previous engagements.
Both are now trying to recalibrate the relationship and bring it back to where it was before the Galwan incident in 2020. There is an attempt to tone down the rhetoric and create more stability at the border.
India has been very clear after Galwan that if the border is not stable, then everything else doesn't work. So I think that they want to keep the temperature down (along the border), so that they can move on to other issues, particularly trade, market access, or to reduce the trade deficit with China.
We have to ensure that we have a diversified basket of economic partners.
And in that context, you will see, I think, the conversation would focus largely on economic matters between India and China because that's where India would be hoping that China sees this as an opportunity and agrees to some of the demands that India has been making for a very long time.
Q: There is this line of thought, especially coming out of China, that since India-US ties are kind of under stress, there is now an opening for India and China to improve ties. Do you agree?
A: I think indirectly, yes. I think if they feel this is an opportunity for China to mend fences with India, then the onus is on China to show how far it is willing to go by acknowledging and anticipating Indian concerns. So I would hope that if this is the feeling in China, that this is a moment of opportunity. India is slightly disillusioned by what Trump is doing, and India wants to recalibrate its ties with China.
China is also in the same boat and is facing backlash in the West. China also needs the Indian market.
So it is not a one-way street, but certainly from India's perspective, if China believes there is disillusionment with the US, then what can China bring to the table?
But I think this is a moment for China to show that it can be trusted because the trust deficit is very, very high.
It will have to show that it is willing to give some serious concessions to India on trade, on investments, on market access.
But clearly, there are no rose-tinted glasses here. Clearly, there is a sense that, look, we can't be overdependent on China.
Q: Realistically, what can India achieve in this summit?
A: I think realistically, India would be trying to achieve certain kinds of goals. First of all, it would be very hard, and India would be putting all its energy behind getting a joint statement. If it can go ahead and do it, then certainly it would be a big victory for Indian diplomacy.
I think, on substance, certainly from India's vantage point, issues like energy security and food security, where the developing world is facing a lot of challenges and where their voices are not being heard on any other platform, India can put that back on the global agenda. On climate and climate finance, India would be trying to develop as many frameworks as possible.
I think the idea would be that if India can pivot the platform away from geopolitical contestation to areas of practical, functional cooperation, with some deliverable outcomes, whether it's through the New Development Bank or through local currency transactions. I think that would be something which is of great value to the BRICS agenda.
BRICS is a platform with significant energy importers: India and China.
And you have energy suppliers, too. How can BRICS play a role in the energy landscape? I think on many of these issues, there'll be an expectation that BRICS can set the tone for global conversations.