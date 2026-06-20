ETV Bharat / international

India Preferred Hub For Manufacturing, GCCs: Experts At Houston Roundtable

Houston: India’s policy reforms, skilled workforce, competitive costs and robust digital infrastructure are positioning the country as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), industry leaders said at a roundtable in Houston.

The event, titled “India Spotlight: Strategic Insights for Advanced Manufacturing and Global Capability Centres" was hosted on Thursday by the Consulate General of India in Houston. It brought together business executives and industry experts to explore opportunities for expanding India-US economic collaboration.

Opening the session, Consul General of India in Houston D C Manjunath highlighted India's ongoing economic reforms, investor-friendly policies and incentive programmes aimed at strengthening the country's position as a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

Experts from ICICI Bank, JLL India and US-based engineering and technology firm KBR discussed the rapid growth of India's GCC ecosystem, noting that more than 100 new centres are being established annually across sectors ranging from technology and engineering to financial services and healthcare.

The panel, moderated by Kishan Kunal, head–MNC USA at ICICI Bank, featured Atul Jain of ICICI Bank, New York, Yogesh Shevade of JLL India and Natasha Frausto of KBR Inc.