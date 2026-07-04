ETV Bharat / international

India’s P-8i Maritime Patrol Aircraft In Hawaii For RIMPAC Exercise

In this image posted on July 3, 2026, Indian Navy personnel pose for a photograph in front of a P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft after its arrival to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise, in Honolulu, Hawaii. ( PTI )

Washington: Indian Navy’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft is in Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise – the world’s largest naval exercise hosted by the US Pacific Fleet.

“Indian Navy’s participation reaffirms its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific by enhancing interoperability, Maritime Domain Awareness and cooperation with partner navies,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X. The theme of the 30th Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2026) is ‘Partners: Integrated and Prepared’. The series of exercises began in 1971.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31.