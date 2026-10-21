ETV Bharat / international

'Selective Targeting': India Opposes Attempts To Portray World's Largest Democracy Negatively At UN

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 21, 2026, MEA Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar delivers India's statement at the UN General Assembly Third Committee on the agenda item concerning the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, in New York, US. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As UN human rights activists raised concerns over recent protests in Delhi, India pushed back at the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective targeting of countries.

New Delhi also opposed attempts to turn allegations and incomplete statistics into a “negative characterisation” of the world's largest democracy.

"India engages with international human rights mechanisms, but such engagement must be based on dialogue, consultation, cooperation with non-selectivity and transparency as guiding principles,” Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Barkha Tamrakar said on Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Barkha Tamrakar delivers India's statement at the UN General Assembly Third Committee. (X@IndiaatUNNewYork)

Tamrakar delivered India's statement at the UNGA's Third Committee on the agenda item concerning the 'Working Group on Enforced Disappearances' at United Nations headquarters. She underlined that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or "selective targeting" of countries.

"We call on delegations to cite the report faithfully, not to inflate a humanitarian communication into a verdict," Tamrakar said.

Tamrakar said India remains prepared to clarify specific, properly documented cases through established channels but it "formally opposes any attempt to convert unverified allegations, incomplete statistics or a report into a negative characterisation of the world's largest democracy".

Tamrakar's remarks came amid concerns raised by UN human rights experts over the recent youth-led protests in New Delhi.