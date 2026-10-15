ETV Bharat / international

India Opens Additional Control Room in Makkah to Assist Umrah Pilgrims Amid Flight Disruptions

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: India has established an additional control room in Makkah to assist its nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah has said.

Flight disruptions across Saudi Arabia come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region following a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in the country by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The consulate on Wednesday said the new control room has been set up at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO), Makkah, while its existing 24-hour control room in Jeddah will continue to operate.

On Tuesday, the consulate had advised Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Madinah, to remain in regular contact with their airlines and check flight status before heading to airports.

Umrah is an Islamic religious ritual that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the annual Haj pilgrimage. Umrah pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia to perform a pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city in Islam. Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the Makkah control room at +966 553646966, the consulate said in a post on X.

Passengers were also advised to stay in touch with travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers regarding cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation, wherever required.

The consulate said it was in regular contact with airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance to affected Indian nationals and would share updates on flight operations through its official social media channels.