ETV Bharat / international

India On Track To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Canada Keen On FTA: Trade Minister Sidhu

Recently, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a session on further strengthening economic ties between India and Canada at Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) in Toronto ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Asserting that India is set to become the world's third-largest economy, Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said Canada does not want its businesses to miss out on opportunities arising from a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Delhi.

"More exports mean more Canadians producing the goods and services the world wants to buy. That is why we are focused on opening new markets for Canadian businesses, including India," Sidhu said in a post on X on Sunday.

"India is on track to become the world's third largest economy, creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters in sectors where we lead, including aerospace, AI, information and communications technology, energy, agriculture, food processing, and advanced manufacturing," he added.

Sidhu also shared a video of an interview with CBC News in which he highlighted the importance of an India-Canada trade deal. "India is destined to be the third largest economy in the world and with the free trade negotiations, if you look at what our like-minded partners are doing, the UK has signed with India, the European Union has signed a free trade agreement with India, New Zealand has signed with India.

"And we want to make sure that our businesses stay competitive. Those countries now have an early mover advantage. I want to make sure that Canadian businesses are not left out of that vision," he said.

The Canadian minister also said that "things are moving along really well" in the negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.

Meanwhile, Canadian and Indian officials expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations during a business summit in Regina. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter and India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik participated in the Western Canada-India Leaders Summit in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan province, on Friday, where discussions were held on strengthening bilateral ties, and negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

According to Canadian broadcaster CBC News, Cooter said negotiations are underway and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached later this year. "The free trade agreement will happen. I have no doubt," Cooter said.