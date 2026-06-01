India On Track To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Canada Keen On FTA: Trade Minister Sidhu
With India emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, Canadian minister Maninder Sidhu underlined the importance of concluding an FTA with New Delhi.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Asserting that India is set to become the world's third-largest economy, Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said Canada does not want its businesses to miss out on opportunities arising from a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Delhi.
"More exports mean more Canadians producing the goods and services the world wants to buy. That is why we are focused on opening new markets for Canadian businesses, including India," Sidhu said in a post on X on Sunday.
"India is on track to become the world's third largest economy, creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters in sectors where we lead, including aerospace, AI, information and communications technology, energy, agriculture, food processing, and advanced manufacturing," he added.
More exports mean more Canadians producing the goods and services the world wants to buy.— Maninder Sidhu (@MSidhuLiberal) May 31, 2026
That is why we are focused on opening new markets for Canadian businesses, including India. Canada and India’s two way trade reached $33 billion in 2025. A CEPA trade agreement would help… pic.twitter.com/xyrAvQFeKX
Sidhu also shared a video of an interview with CBC News in which he highlighted the importance of an India-Canada trade deal. "India is destined to be the third largest economy in the world and with the free trade negotiations, if you look at what our like-minded partners are doing, the UK has signed with India, the European Union has signed a free trade agreement with India, New Zealand has signed with India.
"And we want to make sure that our businesses stay competitive. Those countries now have an early mover advantage. I want to make sure that Canadian businesses are not left out of that vision," he said.
The Canadian minister also said that "things are moving along really well" in the negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.
Meanwhile, Canadian and Indian officials expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations during a business summit in Regina. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter and India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik participated in the Western Canada-India Leaders Summit in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan province, on Friday, where discussions were held on strengthening bilateral ties, and negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
According to Canadian broadcaster CBC News, Cooter said negotiations are underway and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached later this year. "The free trade agreement will happen. I have no doubt," Cooter said.
CBC also reported that Patnaik said negotiations are continuing. Moe described ties between Saskatchewan and India as important for the province and said the ongoing trade discussions were a reason for optimism.
The remarks came days after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and Canada are aiming to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of this year.
While trade talks between the two countries were halted in 2023 after ties deteriorated following Canadian allegations linking Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, India had rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".
Recent months, however, have seen renewed engagement between the two countries. During a visit to Canada earlier this week, Goyal said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to India had "completely changed" the way the two countries viewed each other and had laid the foundation for a broader reset in bilateral ties.
According to CBC, Moe also credited Carney for helping revive engagement with India, including through a visit to Mumbai and New Delhi earlier this year that Moe attended. The summit also discussed agricultural trade.
According to CBC News and Global News, Moe said he hoped pulse crops would be included in any future trade agreement, though their exclusion would not be a deal-breaker.
Global News reported that Moe said Saskatchewan could work around existing Indian duties on pulse imports even if those tariffs were not removed under a future agreement.
Last year, India imposed a 30 per cent levy on imported yellow peas and a 10 per cent duty on lentils, affecting Canadian exports of the crops.
The summit was organised by the Canada-India Business Council and brought together political leaders, diplomats and business representatives from both countries.
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