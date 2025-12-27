ETV Bharat / international

India-New Zealand FTA Means More Jobs, Incomes, Trade: PM Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a joint press meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, March 17, 2025. ( IANS )

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has described the Free Trade Agreement with India as a landmark deal, noting that it means more jobs, higher incomes and more exports from Indian markets.

"We said we'd secure a Free Trade Agreement with India in our first term, and we've delivered. This landmark deal means more jobs, higher incomes and more exports by opening the door to 1.4 billion Indian consumers. Fixing the Basics. Building the Future," the New Zealand Prime Minister said in a post on X.

On December 22, India and New Zealand have concluded a comprehensive, balanced and forward-looking Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major economic and strategic milestone in India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.

The FTA stands out as one of India's fastest-concluded FTAs aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The negotiations were formally launched on March 16, 2025, during the meeting between Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand Todd McClay.

The agreement was concluded by holding continuous and intense discussions spread over 5 formal negotiation rounds, several in-person and virtual intersessions. The FTA establishes a high-quality economic partnership that promotes employment, facilitates skill mobility, drives trade and investment-led growth, fosters innovation for agricultural productivity, and enhances MSME participation to strengthen long-term economic resilience.