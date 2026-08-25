ETV Bharat / international

India-New Zealand Defence Ties Gain Strategic Heft In Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the India-New Zealand Business Event in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 11, 2026. ( IANS )

NEW DELHI: India-New Zealand defence cooperation is not about creating another military bloc in the Indo-Pacific. Rather, its significance lies in building practical capabilities and partnerships that can help keep the region stable, secure and open.

Through greater maritime cooperation, military exchanges and interoperability, the two countries are positioning their bilateral relationship as a constructive contribution to the wider regional security architecture.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, the second edition of Defence Strategic Dialogue between India and New Zealand was held in Wellington on August 24.

Co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, and Richard Schmidt, Deputy Secretary in the New Zealand Ministry of Defence, the high-level talks focused on advancing maritime security, joint military training, and overall defence cooperation.

The meeting comes just weeks after the two countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership and adopted the Roadmap to 2030 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand.

The latest dialogue, therefore, represents an effort to translate the political understanding between the two countries into sustained military and maritime cooperation.

According to the statement, building on the shared framework established at the summit-level meeting last month, both delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions to advance the newly elevated Strategic Partnership.

“Key agenda items focused on implementing the strategic targets outlined in the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2030,” the Ministry stated.

“The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The delegations extensively reviewed options to expand military-to-military engagement via joint training exercises, cross-service personnel exchanges, and defence staff college partnerships across maritime, air, and land units.”

The Indian delegation also held high-level meetings with key leaders of the New Zealand Defence Force and Ministry of Defence to further anchor actionable strategic convergence.

“The delegation held productive discussions with the Vice Chief of Defence Force, the Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, and the Deputy Secretary Capability Delivery,” the Ministry further stated. “These engagements focused on accelerating joint capital procurement insights, matching operational frameworks, and ensuring seamless coordination for upcoming engagements.”

The statement added that the meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to accelerate the momentum via regular high-level and ministerial-level exchanges.

Both countries expressed confidence that the actions taken during this dialogue will significantly elevate defence and security coordination, cementing it as a key pillar of their bilateral relationship.

The significance of this partnership extends beyond bilateral defence ties.

Both India and New Zealand have a direct interest in a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific, where maritime routes remain secure, international law is respected, and countries are able to pursue their economic and security interests without coercion.

Their 2026 strategic framework specifically identifies defence and security, maritime cooperation and regional and multilateral coordination as areas for sustained action.

The maritime dimension is particularly important because both countries are maritime nations with interests spanning the wider Indo-Pacific. For India, secure sea lanes are vital to trade, energy supplies and connectivity across the Indian Ocean and beyond. For New Zealand, stability across the wider Indo-Pacific is equally important to its economic security and regional engagement.

The two countries have already established mechanisms that can give practical shape to this cooperation.

During the July 2026 elevation of ties, India and New Zealand signed a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, an arrangement on hydrography and nautical cartography, and a mutual logistics support arrangement focused on the maritime domain. They also agreed to establish a Maritime Security Dialogue and pursue bilateral naval activities.

New Zealand’s decision to participate in the maritime security pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) further broadens the scope for cooperation.

The two countries have identified areas including combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, an issue that affects maritime governance, marine resources and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The latest Defence Strategic Dialogue is significant because it focuses on converting strategic intent into regular military engagement.