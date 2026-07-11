ETV Bharat / international

India, New Zealand Deepen Maritime Security Partnership During Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon at Auckland, in New Zealand on July 11, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: As strategic competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, India and New Zealand have taken a significant step towards institutionalising their maritime partnership through three agreements that deepen defence cooperation in areas ranging from maritime security and hydrography to reciprocal logistics support.

Signed following the bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland on Saturday, the agreements underscore a growing convergence between the two democracies on safeguarding a free, open and rules-based maritime order without signalling the formation of a formal military alliance.

A Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of India and the New Zealand Defence Force establishes a framework for enhanced maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through dialogue, coordination, information exchange, and joint activities.

An Implementation Arrangement concerning cooperation in matters of hydrography and nautical cartography strengthens hydrographic cooperation through joint production of navigational charts, hydrographic data sharing, training, and capacity building.

A third agreement facilitates reciprocal logistics support between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force

“Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners – we are truly made for each other,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks during the delegation-level talks.

“Furthermore, as two maritime nations, our close cooperation lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our partnership can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace.”

According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, the Prime Ministers noted that India and New Zealand, as maritime nations, share an interest in a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“They also welcomed naval activities, including bilateral naval exercises" as part of the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Cooperation, the statement reads.

India also welcomed New Zealand’s nomination of Maritime Security as its priority pillar under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and both sides agreed to explore specific cooperation activities under this pillar.

“They also agreed to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange,” the statement added.

The three agreements complement one another by covering different aspects of maritime cooperation. Instead of isolated initiatives, they collectively establish an institutional architecture for sustained maritime cooperation.

The agreements reinforce India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific as outlined through initiatives such as Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and Maritime Vision 2030.

These initiatives guide India's diplomatic, economic, and security engagements across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.

Traditionally, India’s maritime engagement has concentrated on the Indian Ocean Region, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific.

New Zealand provides India an important strategic partner extending its engagement deeper into the South Pacific.

Deepening ties between India and New Zealand is particularly significant because the South Pacific is becoming an arena of increasing strategic competition, China’s influence has expanded considerably among Pacific Island nations, and maritime infrastructure and naval access have become major geopolitical issues.