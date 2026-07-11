India, New Zealand Deepen Maritime Security Partnership During Prime Minister Modi's Visit
Three maritime agreements deepen India's engagement in the South Pacific.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 11, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
New Delhi: As strategic competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, India and New Zealand have taken a significant step towards institutionalising their maritime partnership through three agreements that deepen defence cooperation in areas ranging from maritime security and hydrography to reciprocal logistics support.
Signed following the bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland on Saturday, the agreements underscore a growing convergence between the two democracies on safeguarding a free, open and rules-based maritime order without signalling the formation of a formal military alliance.
A Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of India and the New Zealand Defence Force establishes a framework for enhanced maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through dialogue, coordination, information exchange, and joint activities.
An Implementation Arrangement concerning cooperation in matters of hydrography and nautical cartography strengthens hydrographic cooperation through joint production of navigational charts, hydrographic data sharing, training, and capacity building.
A third agreement facilitates reciprocal logistics support between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force
“Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners – we are truly made for each other,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks during the delegation-level talks.
“Furthermore, as two maritime nations, our close cooperation lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our partnership can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace.”
According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, the Prime Ministers noted that India and New Zealand, as maritime nations, share an interest in a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
“They also welcomed naval activities, including bilateral naval exercises" as part of the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Cooperation, the statement reads.
India also welcomed New Zealand’s nomination of Maritime Security as its priority pillar under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and both sides agreed to explore specific cooperation activities under this pillar.
“They also agreed to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange,” the statement added.
The three agreements complement one another by covering different aspects of maritime cooperation. Instead of isolated initiatives, they collectively establish an institutional architecture for sustained maritime cooperation.
The agreements reinforce India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific as outlined through initiatives such as Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and Maritime Vision 2030.
These initiatives guide India's diplomatic, economic, and security engagements across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.
Traditionally, India’s maritime engagement has concentrated on the Indian Ocean Region, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific.
New Zealand provides India an important strategic partner extending its engagement deeper into the South Pacific.
Deepening ties between India and New Zealand is particularly significant because the South Pacific is becoming an arena of increasing strategic competition, China’s influence has expanded considerably among Pacific Island nations, and maritime infrastructure and naval access have become major geopolitical issues.
Working closely with New Zealand allows India to increase its diplomatic and maritime presence in Oceania without pursuing military competition.
One of the most important outcomes of the agreements is improved maritime domain awareness. The Maritime Cooperation Arrangement can contribute to better monitoring of illegal fishing, piracy, maritime terrorism, trafficking transnational organised crime, suspicious vessel movements, and humanitarian emergencies. As maritime threats increasingly transcend national boundaries, information-sharing has become one of the most valuable strategic assets.
The hydrography agreement may appear technical but carries considerable strategic importance.
Hydrographic cooperation involves seabed mapping, coastal surveys, navigational chart production, nautical cartography, and oceanographic data collection.
These activities are essential for safe navigation, naval operations, commercial shipping, submarine cable protection, disaster response, and offshore resource management. India possesses considerable expertise through the Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Department, which has assisted several Indian Ocean countries.
The logistics support arrangement is strategically one of the most consequential agreements. Such arrangements generally allow reciprocal access for refuelling, replenishment, repair, maintenance, medical support, supplies, and port services.
Although not equivalent to a military alliance, logistics agreements greatly improve operational flexibility.
India has increasingly projected itself as a “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean through anti-piracy deployments, evacuation missions, humanitarian assistance, hydrographic support, and capacity building for partner countries.
According to former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who served widely in the Indo-Pacific and has an abiding interest in the region, the maritime agreements with New Zealand are very logical.
“You can’t have such agreements with Australia and leave New Zealand out, because you know, normally in that area, referred to as ANZ, they collaborate together,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “It is a welcome thing. And therefore, it strengthens the Prime Minister’s personal initiative on the Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific.”
“This is a confluence of both Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean because you see it as one continuous flow,” he said. “You cannot look at the Pacific without looking at the Indian Ocean. You cannot look at the Indian Ocean and ignore the Pacific. So, it is a continuous flow because your maritime trade will have to move through the Pacific and through the Indian Ocean.”
For India, the agreements advance its ambition to be a leading maritime power and a preferred security partner across the Indo-Pacific, while enabling New Zealand to deepen engagement with a key regional stakeholder committed to maintaining stability, connectivity and secure sea lanes.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank and an expert on Indo-Pacific issues, what Saturday’s three agreements signify is a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
“The fact that India is building partnerships with different countries in the Indo-Pacific is definitely a sign that New Delhi is today taking leadership in terms of ensuring the rule of law in the region and also to play a bigger role in terms of providing security in the region in partnership with its friends and like-minded countries,” Yhome said.
He said that another point of interest in this context, particularly in the shifting geopolitics in the region, is also the uncertainty and unpredictability that has been defining the US administration under President Donald Trump.
“This has made these countries in the region vulnerable to the unpredictability,” Yhome said.
“Due to the unpredictability emerging from Washington, the countries in the Indo-Pacific need to look at different ways to engage in security and in that India has positioned itself as one of the key pillars in the formation of new security cooperation in the region.”