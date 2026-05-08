ETV Bharat / international

India’s New Envoy To China Presents Credentials Copy To Chinese Foreign Ministry

In this image received on May 3, 2026, India's Ambassador to China-designate Vikram Doraiswami, left, is welcomed by Li Jianbo, Deputy Director of the Asia Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on his arrival, in Beijing, China. ( PTI )

Ambassador Doraiswami presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, HE Hong Lei, in Beijing, an Indian Embassy post on X said.

Beijing: India’s new envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami has presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei. Doraiswami also took part in the commemoration ceremony of the first anniversary of the Operation Sindoor held at the embassy on Thursday.

“Gathered to salute the professionalism of our armed forces who displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve. The officials remembered the innocent victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the embassy post said.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was accorded a warm welcome by senior Chinese and Indian officials when he arrived in Beijing last Sunday to take up his new assignment. Before his posting to Beijing, Doraiswami served as India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. A Mandarin speaker, he has served at both the Hong Kong and Beijing diplomatic missions early in his career.

Doraiswami’s appointment comes amid efforts by India and China to rebuild relations that came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, which stretched on for four years. The two countries are currently in the process of normalising relations on all fronts, including the resumption of visas and direct flight services.

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